VOKA and mmpro Partner to Deliver End-To-End Healthcare Video Production in 120+ Countries

VOKA and mmpro have joined forces to deliver end-to-end healthcare video production globally, merging accurate 3D animation with live-action filming.

Healthcare organizations can now access an integrated healthcare video production service from VOKA and mmpro, combining anatomically accurate 3D visualization with live-action filming in more than 120 countries.

Creating healthcare content today requires balancing scientific accuracy, clear communication, engaging storytelling, and the ability to reach different audiences across markets and channels.

But finding one partner who can combine all these capabilities remains a challenge.

That’s why VOKA and mmpro have joined forces to bring 3D medical visualization and international healthcare production into one coordinated approach.

Where medical 3D visualization meets live-action production

Healthcare videos often need both human credibility and scientific explanation. Live-action filming captures expert voices, clinical environments, and real healthcare experiences, while medical 3D visualization helps explain anatomy, biological processes, procedures, and technologies that cannot be captured on camera.

Together, VOKA and mmpro provide end-to-end healthcare video production – from concept development and filming to animation, localization, and final delivery.

The production formats include:

Medical 3D animation and CGI for anatomy, pathology, mechanisms of action (MoA), mechanisms of disease (MoD), medical devices, and scientific communication.

for anatomy, pathology, mechanisms of action (MoA), mechanisms of disease (MoD), medical devices, and scientific communication.

Live-action healthcare production including HCP and KOL interviews, patient and clinician stories, corporate videos, congress coverage, and filming in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

including HCP and KOL interviews, patient and clinician stories, corporate videos, congress coverage, and filming in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.

Hybrid healthcare videos that integrate real-world footage with medical animation, CGI, motion graphics, and post-production.

that integrate real-world footage with medical animation, CGI, motion graphics, and post-production.

Through this integrated production approach, VOKA and mmpro deliver flexible video solutions that support product launches, sales enablement, medical education, social media, internal training, investor communication, and localized campaigns across multiple markets.

Trusted by healthcare leaders

Across their combined portfolios, VOKA and mmpro have collaborated with leading organizations across healthcare, MedTech, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries.

These include companies such as ZEISS Medical Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Grünenthal, B. Braun, QIAGEN, Fresenius, Medtronic, Olimp Labs, TKILAC, and many others.

VOKA’s medical visualization work has also received international recognition through awards including the Hermes Creative Awards, TITAN Health Awards, The Telly Awards, Viddy Awards, and Digital Health Awards.

While every project is different, the goal remains the same: helping healthcare organizations communicate complex science with clarity and visual precision.

Company Information

Company – VOKA

Contact Person – Maryia Shchakovich

Email – info@voka.io

Address – New York, United States

Website – https://voka.io/

SOURCE: VOKA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire