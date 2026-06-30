Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2026

Guardian Metal Resources plc (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce its consolidated audited results for the year ended 30 June 2026, for the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the “Group”).

The full financial report will be available online immediately on the Company’s website and should be read in conjunction with this announcement.

Highlights: from the year under review

Received a US$6.2 million investment from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support the advancement of the Company’s 100%-owned Pilot Mountain Tungsten project in Nevada and completion of the project’s Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”).

Completed the Pilot Mountain PFS, demonstrating robust project economics, including an after-tax NPV of US$660.3 million and an IRR of 59.6% using the base case tungsten price * , representing an important milestone towards the potential redevelopment of domestic mined tungsten production in the U.S.

, representing an important milestone towards the potential redevelopment of domestic mined tungsten production in the U.S. Delivered a maiden S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for Pilot Mountain in December 2025, followed by an upgraded MRE in June 2026 along with the Pre-feasibility Study. 97% of the Indicated Resources were subsequently converted into Probable Reserves totalling 11.8Mt.

Completed total equity fundraisings of US$89.3 million, including an upsized Initial Public Offering on the NYSE American, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$68.3 million.

Expanded the Company’s land position at Tempiute through additional claim staking, including the historical Schofield open-pit mine plus other areas of interest.

Acquired property and water rights from Lincoln Estates Group LLC, securing 841 acres of real property as well as 2,540 acre-feet of annual water rights, building on existing, in-place usable infrastructure at Tempiute to strengthen the foundation for potential development.

Advanced exploration activities at Tempiute through an extensive drilling programme, with initial visual observations supporting the continuity and scale potential of multiple skarn zones beyond the historical underground mined area.

* Base case utilizes a tungsten price of US$197,300 per tonne of WO3, representing a ~35% discount to the mid-price for ammonium paratungstate (“APT”) as quoted by Fastmarkets MB-W-0001 of US$304,000 per tonne of WO3 as of 12 June 2026. The mid-price as of 26 June 2026 was US$307,500 per tonne of WO3. All prices are for APT with the study assuming a payable factor of 82% for tungsten concentrate.

Oliver Friesen, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“This has been another transformational year for Guardian Metal Resources. We continue to establish ourselves as a leading US-focused tungsten developer at a time when the strategic importance of secure domestic critical mineral supply has never been clearer.

“At Pilot Mountain, we achieved two of the most significant milestones in the Project’s history: the publication of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which we have since updated, followed by a positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The PFS was funded by a $6.2 million investment from the Department of War in July 2025, and we greatly value the Department’s continued support, which underscores the Pilot Mountain project’s strategic importance to US critical minerals supply. To our knowledge, Pilot Mountain is the only tungsten project in the US with a completed S-K 1300 compliant PFS, positioning us to target first production in Q4 2028. We have also made meaningful progress at Tempiute, advancing our mission to restore reliable domestic tungsten supply through our two Nevada-based projects.

“Our NYSE listing and successful fundraising were further pivotal moments for the Company, providing a strong platform from which to advance our strategy.

“The progress we have made this year has strengthened our conviction in the potential of our tungsten projects. We are well placed to build on this momentum as we work towards establishing the first domestic source of mined tungsten in the US in more than a decade.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). The Directors of the Company are responsible for this announcement.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature, and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from operating in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, the timing and granting of prospecting rights, the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, Guardian Metal’s or any third party’s ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Guardian Metal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

This announcement does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

For further information visit www.Guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following:

Guardian Metal Resources plc Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O’Driscoll Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 Berenberg Joint Broker and Financial Adviser Jennifer Lee/Ivan Briechle Tel: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Tamesis Partners LLP Joint Broker Charlie Bendon/Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868 Tavistock Financial PR in the UK Emily Moss/Eliza Logan Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150 / +44 (0) 7788 554035 guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk Edelman Smithfield Financial PR in the US guardianmetal@edelmansmithfield.com

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (NYSE.A:GMTL)(LON:GMET)(OTCQB:GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration company driving the revival of U.S. mined tungsten production and strengthening America’s defense metal independence. The Company is advancing two tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America’s largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the United States.

In July 2025, the U.S. Department of War (DoW) under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, invested US$6.2M in Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal Resources PLC, to support the Pilot Mountain PFS.2 The Company completed a U.S. listing on the NYSE American on March 20, 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic metal critical to the defense, energy transition, technology and industrial sectors. In the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and tightening Chinese export restrictions, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play a leading role in re-establishing a secure, domestically mined U.S. supply chain for this vital defense metal.

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

Guardian Metal entered the 2026 financial year with a clear purpose: to advance its two Nevada tungsten projects and establish the financial, technical and organisational platform required for their development. Over the course of the year, the Company delivered substantial progress against that objective. We secured significant funding, strengthened our leadership and operating capability, expanded our presence in the U.S. capital markets through a listing on the NYSE American, and completed the Pilot Mountain PFS on time. Together, these achievements have materially strengthened the foundations of the business and positioned Guardian Metal for its next phase of growth.

A defining feature of the year was the continued development of the Company’s leadership capability, both at Board level and on the ground in Nevada. We welcomed Mr Michael X. Schlumpberger and Dr Mark Thorpe as Non-Executive Directors, bringing extensive operational, permitting, technical and executive experience across the mining and critical minerals sectors. We also expanded our Nevada-based team, further strengthening the technical and operating capabilities required to support the Pilot Mountain PFS and advance Tempiute.

The combination of capital markets, mining, technical and corporate expertise within Guardian Metal has been essential as the Company transitions from exploration towards development. The Board believes the quality and experience of the team is now one of Guardian Metal’s principal differentiators. The Pilot Mountain PFS was led by the Company’s in-house team in collaboration with Samuel Engineering and specialist consultants, demonstrating our ability to combine strong internal ownership with high-quality external expertise.

We continued to build our Nevada operating platform around our core assets, increased project activity and a growing local presence. This work is important not only to the advancement of Pilot Mountain and Tempiute, but also to the establishment of Guardian Metal as a credible, long-term participant in Nevada’s mining industry.

Execution was equally evident at project level. Pilot Mountain progressed through resource definition, engineering and technical study work towards completion of the PFS, while Tempiute continued to advance as a complementary asset with the potential to contribute meaningfully to a future domestic U.S. tungsten supply chain.

Throughout the year, Guardian Metal remained disciplined and focused. Our capital and management attention were directed towards Pilot Mountain and Tempiute and the opportunity to help re-establish a secure domestic U.S. tungsten supply chain at a time when mineral security has become increasingly important to both defence and industry.

That strategy is underpinned by the quality and strategic relevance of our assets. We believe Pilot Mountain, our flagship project, is one of the largest known undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and positions us to potentially become a key domestic supplier.

The Company’s NYSE American IPO in March 2026, together with the associated US$68.3 million fundraise, represented another important strategic step. It aligned Guardian Metal’s capital markets presence more closely with its U.S.-based assets and broadened access to investors in the market most relevant to the Company’s long-term development strategy. In the Board’s view, this was not simply a financing event; it was an important part of positioning Guardian Metal within the U.S. critical minerals ecosystem.

Looking ahead, our priorities are clear. We intend to build on the successful Pilot Mountain PFS and advance engineering and permitting, and in parallel, we will continue to advance Tempiute in a disciplined manner, while maintaining a strong focus on capital allocation, execution, and shareholder value.

Guardian Metal has entered its next phase with an experienced team, a demonstrated ability to deliver and a strategy that is coherent, focused and well aligned with the long-term tungsten market and geopolitical environment. The Company ends FY2026 better funded, better positioned and more strategically relevant than at any point in its history.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our employees, advisers, partners and government stakeholders for their contribution during the year, and our shareholders for their continued support. We have made substantial progress in FY2026 and look forward to building on that momentum in the year ahead.

Sincerely,

J.T. Starzecki

Executive Chairman

CEO STATEMENT The year under review has been one of significant progress for Guardian Metal Resources Plc (“Guardian Metal” or the “Company”), as we continued to advance our strategy of establishing a domestic source of mined tungsten in the United States, which would be the first in over a decade. During the year, we achieved multiple important operational and corporate milestones. Most notably, in July 2025, the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 (“DPA Title III”) invested US$6.2 million in Golden Metal Resources, LLC, our wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, to support the advancement of the Pilot Mountain project. The investment represented a major endorsement of both the strategic importance of the project and the growing recognition of tungsten as a critical mineral for U.S. defense and industrial supply chains. Supported by this investment, we delivered a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS” or the “Study”) for Pilot Mountain, which demonstrated robust project economics and marked an important step in the project’s progression towards development. Alongside this, we continued to advance exploration activities across our portfolio, including an expanded drilling programme at Tempiute and initial investigations into the historical tailings and legacy ore stockpiles present on the property. The year also marked an important milestone for the Company from a capital markets perspective. In March 2026, Guardian Metal completed an upsized Initial Public Offering on the NYSE American, broadening our access to U.S. investors and strengthening our presence in the market. This market presence will ultimately underpin the development of our Nevada-based tungsten projects. Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and continued focus on securing domestic critical mineral supplies, Guardian Metal is well positioned to play an important role in restoring mined tungsten production in the United States for the first time in over a decade. Key developments during the year ended 30 June 2026 Received a US$6.2 million investment from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support the advancement of the Company’s 100%-owned Pilot Mountain Tungsten project in Nevada and completion of the project’s PFS.

Completed the Pilot Mountain PFS, demonstrating robust project economics, including an after-tax NPV of US$660.3 million and an IRR of 59.6% using the base case tungsten price assumption of US$197,300 per tonne of WO 3 , representing an important milestone towards the potential redevelopment of domestic mined tungsten production in the U.S.

, representing an important milestone towards the potential redevelopment of domestic mined tungsten production in the U.S. Delivered a maiden S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for Pilot Mountain in December 2025, followed by an upgraded MRE in June 2026 along with the Pre-feasibility Study. 97% of the Indicated Resources were subsequently converted into Probable Reserves totalling 11.8Mt.

Completed total equity fundraisings of US$89.3 million, including an upsized Initial Public Offering on the NYSE American, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$68.3 million.

Expanded the Company’s land position at Tempiute through additional claim staking, including the historical Schofield open-pit mine plus other areas of interest.

Acquired property and water rights from Lincoln Estates Group LLC (“Lincoln Estates”), securing 841 acres of real property as well as 2,540 acre-feet of annual water rights, building on existing, in-place usable infrastructure at Tempiute to strengthen the foundation for potential development.

Advanced exploration activities at Tempiute through an extensive drilling programme, with initial visual observations supporting the continuity and scale potential of multiple skarn zones beyond the historical underground mined area. Pilot Mountain The receipt of a US$6.2 million investment from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act represented a defining milestone for Guardian Metal during the year. The award recognised the strategic importance of advancing domestic tungsten production in the United States and provided important support for the completion of the Pilot Mountain PFS At a time when securing domestic supply of critical minerals has emerged as a clear priority, the study demonstrated robust economics using conventional open-pit mining methods and confirmed the project’s potential to become a strategically significant domestic source of mined tungsten. Guardian Metal is focused on the next steps of the Pilot Mountain project to advance from a PFS, through permitting a mine, mine construction and development, and tungsten production. The PFS outlines production of approximately 15,916 tonnes of WO₃ over an initial eight-year mine life, generating after-tax free cash flow of US$1.058 billion. Based on the PFS’s base case tungsten price assumption of US$197,300 per tonne of WO 3 , Pilot Mountain is forecast to deliver an after-tax net present value of US$660.3 million at an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return of 59.6%, with a forecast capital payback period of approximately one year from first commercial production. We believe these results demonstrate the strength of the project and its potential to become a meaningful contributor to future U.S. tungsten supply, reinforcing defense supply chain resilience. During the period under review, we continued the expansion of the Pilot Mountain’s in-ground resources. The current reserve base comprises 11.8 million tonnes of Probable Reserves containing 20,275 tonnes of WO₃ derived from only two of the Project’s at-surface tungsten skarn-zones; Desert Scheelite and Garnet. While the PFS represents an important milestone, we continue to see considerable opportunity to expand Pilot Mountain beyond its current development plan. Exploration completed during the year identified several additional drill-ready targets, that represent potential pathways to increase the resource base and extend mine life. In particular, the Good Hope and Gunmetal Zones are highly prospective, while the blind discovery of the Tremor Zone during routine condemnation drilling further highlights the exploration potential across the broader Pilot Mountain project area. Drilling at the Tremor Zone commenced in June 2026 and will continue alongside ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting and exploration programmes. We believe the combination of a robust economic study together with multiple opportunities for future resource growth provides a strong platform for creating long-term value as we advance Pilot Mountain through the Definitive Feasibility Study and into our goal of commercial production. Tempiute Alongside the continued advancement of Pilot Mountain, we made significant progress at Tempiute during the year, further demonstrating the strategic value of this historic tungsten district and its potential to scale our Nevada-based tungsten offering. Tempiute has a long history of tungsten production, having been operated most recently by Union Carbide during the 1980s, and was at one time one of the largest producing tungsten mine in the United States. As a result, Tempiute benefits from established infrastructure and a well-documented operating history, providing a robust foundation for future development. Our exploration activities during the year focused on improving our understanding of the scale and potential of the mineralised system. Diamond drilling confirmed the continuity of multiple, stacked skarn zones beyond the historical underground workings, supporting our view that Tempiute offers considerable exploration upside. In parallel, we advanced geophysical, geochemical, and metallurgical studies, so broadening our understanding of the asset and informing future exploration and development programmes. To further strengthen Tempiute’s long-term development potential, we completed the acquisition of property and water rights from Lincoln Estates in June 2026. The acquisition includes 841 acres of freehold land together with 2,540 acre-feet of annual water rights, complementing the existing infrastructure at Tempiute and enhancing the Company’s ability to advance future development activities. Securing these strategic land and water rights represents an important step in de-risking Tempiute and supporting its long-term redevelopment. We continued to evaluate opportunities that could represent opportunities for nearer-term tungsten production. Historical mining operations at Tempiute have left legacy tailings and ore material at surface, and our initial assessment confirmed the presence of tungsten mineralisation. Further technical work is now underway to better understand both the characteristics and economic potential of these tailings areas. In addition to supporting the long-term development of Tempiute, these investigations may present opportunities for earlier tungsten production, complementing our broader strategy of re-establishing a secure domestic tungsten supply chain within the United States. Taken together, the progress achieved at Tempiute during the year has endorsed our confidence in the long-term potential of the project. Combined with Pilot Mountain, we believe the asset provides Guardian Metal Resources with a compelling Nevada-based portfolio of advanced tungsten projects capable of supporting the future development of a secure, domestic tungsten industry in the United States. Market Outlook The imposition of tungsten export controls by China in February 2025 caused a significant and ongoing tightening of supply outside of China. Amongst other restrictions on critical mineral exports and ongoing geopolitical tensions, this has driven renewed critical mineral policies within the U.S. These policy initiatives are aimed at improving supply chain resilience, reducing reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals and supporting domestic mining, processing and manufacturing capacity. Tungsten is well aligned with these objectives, given its importance to defense, industrial and advanced manufacturing applications and the lack of recent mined production within the United States. Against this backdrop, Guardian Metal is well positioned. Pilot Mountain and Tempiute represent two advanced tungsten projects located in Nevada, a well-established mining jurisdiction with existing downstream processing capability. This combination provides the Company with an important opportunity to lead the re-establishment of domestic mined tungsten production and support the development of a U.S. tungsten supply chain based entirely on U.S. soil. While commodity markets inevitably remain subject to cyclical and geopolitical influences, we believe the fundamentals for tungsten remain compelling. Continued investment in defense, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, with an increasing focus on U.S. critical mineral security, provides a supportive backdrop for the advancement of our projects. Capital Markets Alongside our operational achievements, we strengthened the Company’s capital markets position during the year. Following the US$6.2 million investment from the DPA Title III office, we completed an approximately US$21 million equity fundraise. This funding provided additional capital resources to continue to advance both Pilot Mountain and Tempiute at pace. A further milestone was achieved in March 2026 with Guardian Metal’s successful admission to trading on the NYSE American. The upsized Initial Public Offering, which raised gross proceeds of approximately US$68.3 million, broadened our shareholder base and established a strong platform from which to engage with U.S. investors. Our U.S. listing reflects the evolution of Guardian Metal into a company whose principal assets, operational focus and strategic importance are centred in the U.S. We believe this enhanced U.S. capital markets presence positions the Company well to support the continued advancement of its projects. Financial Highlights As at 30 June 2026, the Group held cash balances of $52.459 million (2025: $1.873 million).

The Group reported a loss for the year of $10.043 million (2025: loss of $2.711 million). Cash used in operating activities totalled $5.977 million (2025: $1.122 million), while investment in the Group’s mining assets amounted to $26.470 million (2025: $8.038 million).

The Group remains well-funded to progress its key strategic objectives, supported by the successful capital raises completed during the year and the continued disciplined allocation of capital across its development portfolio.

Outlook

The progress achieved during the year has significantly advanced Guardian Metal’s objective of re-establishing domestic mined tungsten production in the United States.

With the successful completion of the Pilot Mountain Pre-Feasibility Study, our focus has now shifted towards permitting and completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study. In parallel, exploration programmes across the Good Hope, Gunmetal and Tremor zones (plus others) provide opportunities to enhance the Pilot Mountain’s resource base and support longer-term growth.

At Tempiute, we will continue to progress exploration, technical studies and development planning. Our strategic partnership with the Montana Mining Association to collaborate on a tungsten mining and recovery pilot program, using legacy ore from Tempiute as U.S. feedstock source, represents a tangible step toward near-term tungsten production based entirely on U.S. soil.

We believe Guardian Metal enters the new financial year from a position of considerable strength. The Company has two highly prospective tungsten projects in Nevada, a strengthened balance sheet, an expanded U.S. capital markets presence, and increasing strategic relevance within the critical minerals sector. As global focus on secure domestic supply chains continues to grow, we remain committed to advancing our projects responsibly and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Closing Remarks

The progress achieved during the year reflects the dedication, technical expertise, and commitment of our employees, consultants and partners. I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and professionalism throughout the year.

I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence and support. Their commitment has enabled Guardian Metal to deliver a series of important milestones and to strengthen its position as we continue to advance our projects.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge the support of the U.S. Department of War in providing the Title III investment that enabled completion of the Pilot Mountain PFS. We are grateful for the confidence placed in Guardian Metal and for the Department’s continued support of initiatives that strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains in the United States.

As we look ahead, we remain resolutely focused on advancing our mission to reshore mined tungsten production in the U.S. and will continue to prioritize disciplined execution and lasting value creation. Finally, we treat the Company money like it’s our own as we drive for value for shareholders in the delivery of tungsten in the United States.

Oliver Friesen

Chief Executive Officer

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SOURCE: Guardian Metal Resources PLC

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