Vladimir Kedrinsky’s The Reborns: Cinderella Wins Special Prize at AI Film Awards in Cannes

The Reborns: Cinderella*, an AI-generated short series produced by IFREE ART SOLUTIONS (UAE) and presented by Vladimir Kedrinsky, received the **Special Prize** at the AI Film Awards during Cannes, earning recognition for its innovative approach to storytelling and emerging filmmaking technologies.

The film reimagines the classic Cinderella tale through a contemporary social satire. It follows a young woman who unexpectedly finds herself on a mysterious island and at a secretive masked ball before transforming into a successful media personality. The project was warmly received by international audiences attending the festival and marked IFREE ART SOLUTIONS’ first major venture into generative video production.

In addition to the award-winning series, the company also showcased *Chemiakin in Cannes*, a biographical documentary co-produced with Apollo Film Production. The film explores the life and artistic legacy of acclaimed artist Mikhail Chemiakin and was filmed over a span of 36 years.

The Cannes recognition highlights the growing influence of Vladimir Kedrinsky, a producer and immersive media innovator who has spent the last several years developing cutting-edge digital entertainment experiences. Under his leadership, Sensorium Galaxy was recognized in 2023 as one of the world’s most advanced social VR platforms, offering users access to immersive performances and interactive virtual experiences.

Among the platform’s notable projects was *Carl Cox Intermundium*, a visually ambitious VR production created using Unreal Engine technology. The experience demonstrated how immersive storytelling can combine advanced graphics, music, and interactive environmets to create new forms of audience engagement.

In recent years, Kedrinsky has expanded his focus beyond virtual reality into large-scale immersive dome and panoramic LED productions. Inspired by venues such as The Sphere in Las Vegas and immersive theater networks like Cosm, he believes the future of entertainment lies in experiences that place audiences at the center of the story.

IFREE ART SOLUTIONS is currently preparing to launch four original productions designed specifically for immersive dome theaters worldwide. According to Kedrinsky, one of the most promising opportunities in this space is transforming traditional films into immersive three-dimensional experiences using AI-assisted workflows.

“Technology continues to reshape creative industries,” said Kedrinsky. “Our goal is to explore how artificial intelligence can help bring cinematic stories into new immersive formats while preserving the emotional connection audiences have with great storytelling.”

With *The Reborns: Cinderella* receiving recognition at Cannes, IFREE ART SOLUTIONS continues to strengthen its position at the intersection of artificial intelligence, immersive media, and next-generation cinematic experiences.

Media Contact:

Company Name:- IFREE ART SOLUTION LLC

Email: info@ifree.solutions

Website :- https://art.ifree.solutions

YouTube: – Alexey Kedrinsky, [May 22, 2026 at 8:49 PM]

https://youtu.be/fQY8lbzBxeo

SOURCE: IFREE ART SOLUTION LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire