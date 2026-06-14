Two Connecticut Complete Care Centers Earn National Quality Award

Recognition signifies a formal commitment to continuous improvement in quality care

Complete Care is proud to announce that Kimberly Hall North and Glendale have been recognized as recipients of the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The national distinction recognizes long-term and post-acute care providers that demonstrate a commitment to enhancing quality care and improving the lives of the residents they serve.

The Bronze Award is the first of three progressive levels within the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, a rigorous initiative based on the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. Recipients begin their quality journey by developing a detailed organizational profile that evaluates their mission, vision, customer needs, strengths and opportunities for improvement.

“We are incredibly proud of the teams at Kimberly Hall North and Glendale for earning this national recognition,” said Dr. Jessica Israel, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “This achievement reflects their dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care and their ongoing commitment to continuous improvement for the residents and families we serve.”

Across Complete Care, 14 centers earned the 2026 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, representing facilities in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware and Wisconsin. The recognition underscores the organization’s continued investment in quality outcomes, resident experience, staff development and operational excellence.

“Earning the Bronze Quality Award reflects a strong commitment to continuous improvement and delivering quality care every day,” said AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Clif Porter. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients for taking this important step in the quality journey. We are excited to see all they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. Since its establishment in 1996, more than 8,000 providers nationwide have participated in the Baldrige-based program designed to strengthen operations, improve outcomes and enhance the lives of residents and staff.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be recognized during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 11-14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Complete Care

Complete Care is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care, assisted living and residential living services, serving communities across New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Illinois. Through a network of more than 85 care centers, Complete Care is dedicated to delivering personalized, compassionate care that supports every stage of an individual’s healthcare journey.

Guided by its Standards of Care-Confidence, Compassion, Commitment, Collaboration and Comfort-Complete Care combines advanced clinical capabilities with a hospitality-driven approach to care. The organization offers specialized programs designed to improve outcomes, reduce hospital readmissions and help patients safely transition home, while providing residents and families with the support, dignity and peace of mind they deserve.

Recognized for its commitment to quality, innovation and employee engagement, Complete Care partners closely with hospitals, physicians and healthcare providers to deliver exceptional experiences and better outcomes. With a mission to improve the lives it touches through extraordinary care and compassion, Complete Care remains focused on creating care experiences that are completely yours.

For more information, visit www.mycompletecare.com.

Contact Information:

Christina Fleming

cfleming@completecaremgmt.com

SOURCE: Complete Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire