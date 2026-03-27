VIZO Z1 Pro Successfully Funded on Kickstarter, Entering Late Pledge with Continued Global Support

VIZO, the XR brand incubated by TOZO, announces the successful completion of its VIZO Z1 Pro AR Glasses campaign on Kickstarter. The project concluded with $646,200 USD pledged, and has since accumulated over $657,000 USD through continued support, as the campaign transitions into a Late Pledge phase for backers who missed the initial funding period.

The strong funding performance highlights rising global demand for immersive, portable AR display solutions, reinforcing VIZO’s vision of bringing practical extended reality experiences into everyday life.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from the global backer community,” said Komi Zhang, Marketing Director at TOZO. “The success of VIZO Z1 Pro validates our belief that immersive display technology can be both powerful and accessible, and we are excited to continue this journey through the Late Pledge phase.”

A Milestone for Everyday AR Innovation

As VIZO’s first AR product, the VIZO Z1 Pro combines cinematic visual performance, ergonomic design, and plug-and-play connectivity into a lightweight wearable form factor. The campaign’s success reflects strong interest from users seeking a more flexible and personal large-screen experience across entertainment, work, and mobile use.

Cinematic Viewing in a Wearable Form

The VIZO Z1 Pro features a 160-inch virtual mega screen, delivering an immersive viewing experience powered by 1080p Full HD resolution, a 47.5° field of view, and a 200,000:1 contrast ratio. The result is vivid clarity, rich detail, and a sense of depth designed for movies, gaming, and extended content consumption.

The device’s 6000-nit ultra-bright display ensures consistent visibility across a range of lighting conditions, including bright indoor and outdoor environments. In addition, 2D/3D mode switching enables flexible content viewing tailored to different scenarios.

Designed for Comfort and Accessibility

Built with everyday usability in mind, the VIZO Z1 Pro features an ergonomic structure refined through extensive fit testing. Its adjustable myopia correction (0-600°) allows many users to achieve clear visuals without additional prescription lenses, simplifying the overall experience.

Integrated stereo speakers provide immersive audio without the need for external headphones, while USB-C (DP compatible) connectivity ensures seamless integration with smartphones, laptops, and gaming devices.

Late Pledge Extends Opportunity for Backers

Following the successful Kickstarter campaign, the VIZO Z1 Pro is now available through a Late Pledge program, allowing new supporters to secure the product after the official funding period. The continued increase in pledged funds reflects sustained interest and confidence from the global community.

About VIZO

VIZO is an intelligent electronics brand based in Seattle, USA, officially founded and registered in 2025. Guided by the brand philosophy ‘Tech Around You,’ VIZO is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge wearable technology seamlessly into everyday life. Powered by a shared engineering team and incubated with the support of TOZO, VIZO combines deep acoustic and hardware expertise with next-generation smart design to deliver truly innovative intelligent wearable products.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of “Tech Around You” and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world’s top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Alan Lee

Email: marketing@tozostore.com

SOURCE: TOZO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire