Claude “Bobby” Sanks Calls for Greater Awareness of Global Trade and Logistics Careers

Financial Controller Claude “Bobby” Sanks of Asheville, North Carolina highlights the importance of understanding global shipping and logistics and encourages more people to explore the industry.

Global trade touches nearly every part of modern life, yet many people rarely think about the systems that keep goods moving around the world. Claude “Bobby” Sanks, Financial Controller for LuAnn Capital, LLC, is working to change that by raising awareness about the critical role of logistics and freight forwarding-and the opportunities the industry offers.

From food and medical supplies to electronics and building materials, global shipping networks move billions of tons of goods every year. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), roughly 80-90% of global trade is carried by sea, making shipping and logistics one of the most important parts of the world economy.

Sanks says that despite its importance, the industry often operates behind the scenes.

“Most people don’t think about global trade until something goes wrong with supply chains,” Sanks says. “But the reality is that the movement of goods across the world affects almost everything we use in our daily lives.”

Why Global Logistics Matters More Than Ever

The freight forwarding and logistics industry has grown rapidly as global commerce expands. Research from Allied Market Research estimates that the global freight forwarding market could exceed $285 billion by the early 2030s, driven by international trade, e-commerce growth, and increased demand for efficient supply chains.

Sanks has seen this growth firsthand.

Since joining LuAnn Capital in Asheville, North Carolina in 2019, he has helped oversee financial operations during a period of major expansion across the company’s international freight businesses.

“In just six years, we’ve seen revenue grow from a little over three million dollars to more than one hundred million,” Sanks says. “That kind of growth shows how important global logistics has become.”

But Sanks believes the industry still needs more awareness and understanding from the public.

“People often overlook the complexity behind moving products across oceans, ports, trucks, and warehouses,” he says. “It’s a network that connects the world.”

A Career Path Many People Don’t Consider

Sanks’ own career path illustrates how people can enter the logistics field from many different backgrounds.

Early in his career, he worked at Strachan Shipping Company in Savannah, Georgia, where he held roles including Gear Shop Superintendent and Stevedore at the port.

Those years gave him a firsthand view of global trade in action.

“Working at the port showed me how international shipping really works,” Sanks says. “You see the physical side of it-the cargo, the ships, the people moving everything.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in transportation and logistics roles is expected to continue growing as global commerce expands. The sector supports millions of jobs worldwide across operations, finance, supply chain management, and international trade compliance.

Sanks believes greater awareness of these opportunities could benefit both individuals and the industry.

“There are so many careers connected to logistics that people don’t know about,” he says. “Finance, technology, operations, supply chain planning. It’s a field that touches many skills.”

Lessons From a Career Built on Curiosity

Sanks’ professional journey has taken him through several industries-from port operations to accounting leadership and even international ecotourism. For more than a decade, he owned Amazon Anglers, an adventure travel company that brought small groups into the Venezuelan Amazon for fishing and cultural experiences with local communities.

Those experiences reinforced a lesson he often shares.

“Stay curious and be willing to learn,” Sanks says. “Many careers evolve in ways you don’t expect.”

Today, he continues to see logistics as a field that rewards problem-solving and adaptability.

“Global trade changes constantly,” he says. “New markets open, technology evolves, and supply chains adjust. It’s a dynamic industry.”

What Individuals Can Do to Learn More

Sanks encourages individuals who want to better understand global trade to start by learning how supply chains affect everyday products.

“You can begin by simply paying attention to where products come from,” he says. “Look at the labels, learn about shipping routes, and understand how goods move from one country to another.”

He also recommends exploring educational resources about supply chains, global trade, and logistics careers.

“Awareness starts with curiosity,” Sanks says. “When people understand how connected the world is through trade, they begin to see how important these systems are.”

As global commerce continues to expand, Sanks believes public awareness of logistics will become increasingly important.

“Global trade connects economies and communities across the world,” he says. “The more people understand it, the better prepared we are to support the systems that keep it running.”

About Claude “Bobby” Sanks

Claude “Bobby” Sanks is a Certified Public Accountant and Financial Controller for LuAnn Capital, LLC, an international freight forwarding organization based in Asheville, North Carolina. With decades of experience in accounting, financial management, and logistics-related industries, he has helped oversee significant financial growth across multiple global freight businesses. Sanks previously worked in port operations in Savannah, Georgia, and has held leadership roles across several ventures during his career.

Media Contact:

www.claudesanks.com

info@claudesanks.com

SOURCE: Claude Sanks

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