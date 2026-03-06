VIZO Z1 Pro AR Glasses Cross $500K on Kickstarter as Global Backer Interest Accelerates

VIZO, the XR brand incubated by TOZO, has surpassed $500,000 in funding on Kickstarter for its first AR glasses, VIZO Z1 Pro , marking a major milestone as the campaign continues to gain traction. With more than $500,000 USD pledged and 15 days remaining, the project continues to attract strong global support from backers eager to experience next-generation immersive wearable technology.

Launched as part of VIZO’s mission to bring practical and accessible AR experiences into everyday life, the VIZO Z1 Pro combines cinematic visuals, ergonomic design, and versatile connectivity in a lightweight wearable form factor. The rapid funding momentum reflects growing consumer demand for immersive personal displays that seamlessly integrate entertainment, productivity, and mobility.

“We are incredibly encouraged by the strong support from the Kickstarter community,” said Komi Zhang, Marketing Director at TOZO. “The response to VIZO Z1 Pro demonstrates the excitement around immersive wearable displays and validates our vision of making AR experiences more practical and accessible for everyday users.”

Immersive Visual Experience in a Compact AR Form

At the core of the VIZO Z1 Pro is a 160-inch virtual mega screen that transforms smartphones, laptops, and gaming devices into a personal cinematic display. Equipped with 1080p FHD resolution, a 47.5° field of view, and an impressive 200,000:1 contrast ratio, the glasses deliver crisp, vivid visuals designed for movies, gaming, and extended viewing sessions.

The display’s 6000-nit brightness ensures clear visibility even in bright environments, allowing users to enjoy immersive content both indoors and outdoors. In addition, 2D/3D mode switching enables flexible viewing experiences across entertainment formats.

Designed for Comfort and Everyday Use

The VIZO Z1 Pro was engineered with real-world usability in mind. Its ergonomic design was refined through extensive fit testing to accommodate different head shapes comfortably during long sessions. Built-in stereo speakers provide immersive audio without the need for additional headphones, while adjustable myopia correction from 0-600° allows many users to enjoy clear visuals without wearing prescription lenses.

For seamless compatibility, the glasses support direct USB-C connection (DP compatible) and adapter-based connectivity, making them easy to pair with smartphones, laptops, handheld gaming consoles, and other supported devices.

Strong Community Momentum

Since launching on Kickstarter, the VIZO Z1 Pro campaign has continued to gain visibility among tech enthusiasts, early adopters, and XR supporters worldwide. Backers have praised the product’s balance of portable design, cinematic viewing experience, and practical connectivity, positioning the device as a compelling solution for immersive entertainment on the go.

Campaign Availability and Timeline

The VIZO Z1 Pro Kickstarter campaign is currently live and will continue for 15 more days, giving backers the opportunity to support the project and secure early access to VIZO’s first AR glasses.

With momentum continuing to build, the campaign marks an important step for VIZO as it expands its ecosystem of intelligent XR and wearable technologies, bringing immersive digital experiences closer to everyday users worldwide.

About VIZO

VIZO is an intelligent electronics brand based in Seattle, USA, officially founded and registered in 2025. Guided by the brand philosophy ‘Tech Around You,’ VIZO is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge wearable technology seamlessly into everyday life. Powered by a shared engineering team and incubated with the support of TOZO, VIZO combines deep acoustic and hardware expertise with next-generation smart design to deliver truly innovative intelligent wearable products.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of “Tech Around You” and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world’s top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.

