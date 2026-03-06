Four Engage2Excel Leaders Recognized as 2026 Influential Women in RPO by the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association

Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions, part of the Engage2Excel group of companies, is proud to announce that four of its senior leaders have been named to the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association’s 2026 Influential Women in RPO list. This year’s honorees include Amy Broermann, Kimberly Hildebrand, Andrea Shepherd and Lori Witt, each recognized for their leadership, industry impact and commitment to advancing the future of recruitment process outsourcing.

The 2026 honorees represent a diverse range of expertise across recruitment operations, client delivery, customer experience and implementation. Their work strengthens Engage2Excel’s ability to support organizations through complex hiring challenges and evolving talent needs.

Amy Broermann , vice president of recruitment solutions, leads with a focus on operational excellence and team development. Her approach blends data-driven decision-making with a strong commitment to client partnership, resulting in consistent performance and long-term value for the organizations she supports.

Kimberly Hildebrand , vice president of recruitment solutions, brings deep experience in global delivery and process optimization. Her leadership drives scalable recruitment models that improve efficiency, enhance collaboration and support clients navigating high-volume or specialized hiring demands.

Andrea Shepherd , chief customer officer, champions the full talent lifecycle by aligning technology, insights and service delivery. Her work strengthens the customer experience and ensures that clients benefit from solutions designed to improve hiring outcomes and organizational performance.

Lori Witt, vice president of Recruitment Solutions implementation and training, leads the teams responsible for onboarding new clients and equipping recruiters with the skills and tools needed for success. Her programs support consistent delivery standards and help accelerate time-to-value for new partnerships.

“We are incredibly proud to see Amy, Kim, Andrea and Lori recognized among the 2026 Influential Women in RPO,” says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. “Their leadership, vision and relentless commitment to our clients embody what makes Engage2Excel exceptional. Each of these women plays a vital role in shaping innovative recruitment solutions that deliver meaningful impact for the organizations we serve. Their recognition is well deserved, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions to our industry and our clients’ success.”

The RPOA’s annual recognition highlights women who are shaping the industry’s direction through innovation, mentorship and measurable impact. Engage2Excel’s honorees reflect the organization’s commitment to developing strong leaders who elevate both client results and the broader talent acquisition community. For the full list of 2026 honorees, visit the RPOA’s Women in Talent Acquisition Celebration page.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

