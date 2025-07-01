VIVERSE Announces World’s First Location-Based Multiplayer VR Version of The Little Prince in Japan

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform from HTC, today announced the launch of the world’s first Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) experience based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s beloved masterpiece, “The Little Prince,” at Es Con Field in Hokkaido, Japan. The Little Prince: Call to Adventure introduces a groundbreaking XR attraction that blends physical exploration with immersive storytelling, powered by VIVERSE technology.









“We’re excited and honored to work with our amazing partners to bring this masterpiece to multi-user VR. Now, people spanning generations can experience the magic together just like they’re inside the story,” said Joseph Lin, General Manager of VIVERSE.

For the experience in Japan, VIVERSE led the collaboration with POMASE, Medialink Group and Whateversmiles. Immersive content studio Wevr managed the adaptation of “The Little Prince” content, producing and directing the experience to ensure a seamless, engaging journey for participants of all ages. HTC partnered with NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS as an operator to run the experience out of the inaugural venue at Es Con Field, Hokkaido.

“By bringing in content tailored to the scale of each event space, visitors can enjoy a truly immersive walk-through experience that stands out from anything else available,” said Gou Hakomori at NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS Inc. “This approach enables both engaging experiences and visitor attraction, while supporting regional revitalization through collaboration with regions rich in tourism resources.”

In The Little Prince: Call to Adventure, dozens of participants wear HTC’s VR headsets and walk freely through a stadium, immersing themselves in the magic and beauty of the story as it unfolds around them. The 45-minute adventure takes participants across desert sands, distant locations, and into the stars. Participants are encouraged to interact with everything around them – from objects to plants and even animals. Fans of the book will see the universe and its characters come to life like never before.

To support the launch of The Little Prince: Call to Adventure, VIVERSE created two publicly available previews of the experience on VIVERSE Worlds: The Little Prince – Rainforest and The Little Prince – Desert. These interactive trailers allow audiences anywhere to experience moments of the narrative and visual design from the comfort of their own homes and build excitement for the offline event.

For more information about VIVERSE and The Little Prince: Call to Adventure, please visit this website: https://worlds.viverse.com/profile/thelittleprince/

About The Little Prince

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was born on June 29, 1900, in Lyon, France. His masterpiece The Little Prince was written in the United States during World War II in 1942 and first published in New York in 1943 simultaneously in English and French. Featuring delicate watercolor illustrations and philosophical themes, the book continues to touch the hearts of adults and children alike.

The story reflects Saint-Exupéry’s worldview, humanism, and personal experiences as an aviator—his adventures, sense of solitude, and friendships give the narrative emotional depth. A pilot who crashes in the desert encounters a young prince from a tiny planet and, through the prince’s recollections of his journey, rediscovers “what is truly important.”

Today, The Little Prince has been translated into over 650 languages and dialects, selling more than 300 million copies worldwide.

Since its French release in 1946, the book has celebrated its 80th anniversary and has sold over 18 million copies in France alone.

Official Japan Website: https://lepetitprince-japon.com/

Official Japan X: https://x.com/jplepetitprince

Official Japan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lepetitprincejp/

