Caesars Entertainment Launches First Proprietary Online Slot, Ca$hline™

Developed by Empire Creative™, the debut slot reinforces Caesars’ ongoing commitment to creating original digital content across its online casino platforms

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the debut of Ca$hline, a new three-reel stepper slot created by Empire Creative™, the Company’s in-house game development studio. Now live exclusively across Caesars Palace Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, and Horseshoe Online Casino in New Jersey, Ca$hline marks a significant milestone as Empire Creative’s first original slot title and continues Caesars’ momentum in proprietary content development.





Designed for players who want greater control and engagement from every spin, Ca$hline introduces a fresh take on the classic stepper slot experience. Built on Empire Creative’s new “Land It, Win It” format, the 3-reel title allows players to wager on Reel 1, Reels 1 & 2 or all three reels, unlocking additional features and expanded win potential as all three reels are activated. This flexible structure lets players tailor pacing and overall gameplay style to match their preferences in real time.

Ca$hline’s player‑forward features also include:

2x Multiplier on Reel 3 that doubles visible wins when all reels are active

that doubles visible wins when all reels are active Reverse Respin , giving players a second chance on near-miss outcomes

, giving players a second chance on near-miss outcomes Wheel Bonus that can award credits, jackpots or trigger the Ca$hline Feature

that can award credits, jackpots or trigger the Feature A clean, modern presentation that blends classic stepper gameplay with customizable settings for a comfortable play experience

With this launch, Ca$hline joins the expanding roster of proprietary titles, including Caesars’ Signature series of online table games, including Signature Blackjack, Signature American Roulette, and Signature Baccarat.

“Ca$hline is built to give players simple, meaningful choices every time they play,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital. “The team has created a streamlined, player‑driven experience anchored by choice, control and fresh mechanics that respect the classic stepper format.”

“By blending familiar three-reel gameplay with features like Reverse Respin and our ‘Land It, Win It’ format, we’ve created something approachable for casual players and exciting for slot enthusiasts looking for meaningful decision-making,” added Scott Krell, Senior Director of Game Products and Head of Studio at Caesars Digital. “Ca$hline shows what our studio strives to achieve, familiar gameplay elevated by thoughtful features and design clarity.”

Ca$hline is currently live in New Jersey, with plans to expand to additional jurisdictions where Caesars offers online casino gaming. Those 21 and older can download the Caesars Palace Online Casino, Horseshoe Online Casino or Caesars Sportsbook & Casino apps on iOS or Android, or visit the platforms on desktop. These platforms are available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ontario and West Virginia, offering a dynamic online casino experience that features Caesars-branded games, timeless casino classics, and unique titles from top providers. Additionally, each platform integrates Caesars Rewards®, the Company’s industry-leading loyalty program, allowing players in the United States to earn Caesars Rewards Credits redeemable for unforgettable experiences at more than 50 world-class Caesars Rewards destinations across North America.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment’s Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

