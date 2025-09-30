Vitesse Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) (“we,” “our,” “Vitesse,” or the “Company”) today reported the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial and operating results.


SECOND QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • As previously announced, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2025
  • Net income of $24.7 million and Adjusted Net Income(1) of $18.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $61.1 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $66.0 million and Free Cash Flow(1) of $21.9 million
  • Production of 18,950 barrels of oil equivalent (“Boe”) per day (65% oil)
  • Total cash development capital expenditures and acquisition costs of $35.7 million
  • Total debt of $106.0 million and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(1) of 0.43
  • Resolution of legal dispute with key operator resulted in cash payment of $24 million and renegotiated arrangements for sale of gas production beginning July 1, 2025

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation schedules at the end of this release

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“In the second quarter, we fully integrated the Lucero assets, successfully settled a multi-year lawsuit, continued to invest capital selectively, and used our free cash flow to pay down debt,” said Bob Gerrity, Vitesse’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we capitalized on a period of increased oil prices resulting from the conflict in the Middle East by adding oil hedges in 2025 and 2026 at price levels that support our dividend. As a result, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from the transaction opportunity set, especially for non-operated assets.”

STOCKHOLDER RETURNS

In July 2025, Vitesse’s Board of Directors declared its third quarter cash dividend for Vitesse’s common stock of $0.5625 per share for stockholders of record as of September 15, 2025, which will be paid on September 30, 2025.

On June 30, 2025, the Company paid its second quarter cash dividend of $0.5625 per share to common stockholders of record as of June 16, 2025.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Effective May 28, 2025, Vitesse resolved pending litigation with one of its largest operators related to post-production revenue deductions. As a result, during the quarter, Vitesse received a one-time cash payment of $24 million. The Company recorded the payment as described below in its consolidated statements of operations.

In addition to the one-time cash payment, Vitesse has elected to take virtually all of its gas production in-kind from related wells. As such, the Company entered into long-term gas gathering, processing, and marketing agreements with the operator and its affiliates.

Second quarter net income was $24.7 million and Adjusted Net Income was $18.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $61.1 million. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Oil and natural gas production for the second quarter of 2025 averaged 18,950 Boe per day, a sequential increase of 27% from the first quarter of 2025, primarily attributable to closing the previously announced accretive acquisition of Lucero Energy Corp. (“Lucero”) on March 7, 2025. Oil represented 65% of production and 81% of total oil and natural gas revenue. Total revenue which includes $16.9 million related to the litigation settlement, plus the effects of our realized hedges, was $87.0 million.

Vitesse’s average realized oil and natural gas prices before hedging were $59.50 per Bbl and $4.17 per Mcf, respectively, during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the effect of the litigation settlement, average realized oil and natural gas prices during the second quarter of 2025 were $56.58 per Bbl and $0.42 per Mcf, respectively. The Company had hedges covering 58% of oil production in the second quarter of 2025 and its realized oil price with hedging was $64.21 per Bbl, or $61.29 excluding the litigation settlement.

Lease operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $19.6 million, or $11.38 per Boe. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $0.3 million, or $0.18 per Boe, which included $0.3 million of costs related to the Lucero acquisition and the offset of approximately $7.1 million of litigation costs previously expensed. Excluding these items, G&A was $3.47 per Boe.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

As of June 30, 2025, Vitesse had $2.0 million in cash and $106.0 million of borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility. Vitesse had total liquidity of $146.0 million as of June 30, 2025, consisting of cash and $144.0 million of committed borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.

During the quarter, Vitesse invested $35.6 million in development capital expenditures and $0.1 million in acquisitions of oil and gas properties.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

As of June 30, 2025, the Company owned an interest in 282 gross (7.9 net) wells that were either drilling or in the completion phase, and another 418 gross (15.1 net) locations that had been permitted for development.

2025 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Vitesse’s previously provided 2025 annual guidance is set forth below.

 

2025 Guidance

Annual Production (Boe per day)

15,000 – 17,000

Oil as a Percentage of Annual Production

64% – 68%

Total Capital Expenditures ($ in millions)

$80 – $110

SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

The following table sets forth selected financial and operating data for the periods indicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30,

 

INCREASE

(DECREASE)

($ in thousands, except production and per unit data)

2025

 

2024

 

AMOUNT

 

PERCENT

Financial and Operating Results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil

$

66,611

 

$

64,127

 

$

2,484

 

 

4

%

Natural gas

 

15,144

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

12,673

 

 

513

%

Total revenue

$

81,755

 

 

$

66,598

 

 

$

15,157

 

 

23

%

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

$

19,629

 

 

$

12,272

 

 

$

7,357

 

 

60

%

Production taxes

 

6,180

 

 

 

5,426

 

 

 

754

 

 

14

%

General and administrative

 

311

 

 

 

4,724

 

 

 

(4,413

)

 

(93

%)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

34,576

 

 

 

25,315

 

 

 

9,261

 

 

37

%

Equity-based compensation

 

2,403

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

356

 

 

17

%

Interest Expense

$

2,539

 

 

$

2,585

 

 

$

(46

)

 

(2

%)

Commodity Derivative Gain, Net

$

18,451

 

 

$

379

 

 

$

18,072

 

 

*

 

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

$

9,871

 

 

$

3,678

 

 

$

6,193

 

 

168

%

Production Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbls)

 

1,119

 

 

 

859

 

 

 

260

 

 

30

%

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

3,630

 

 

 

2,217

 

 

 

1,413

 

 

64

%

Combined volumes (MBoe)

 

1,724

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

495

 

 

40

%

Daily combined volumes (Boe/d)

 

18,950

 

 

 

13,504

 

 

 

5,446

 

 

40

%

Average Realized Prices before Hedging:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl)

$

59.50

 

 

$

74.63

 

 

$

(15.13

)

 

(20

%)

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

4.17

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

3.06

 

 

276

%

Combined (per Boe)

 

47.41

 

 

 

54.20

 

 

 

(6.79

)

 

(13

%)

Average Realized Prices with Hedging:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl)

$

64.21

 

 

$

73.42

 

 

$

(9.21

)

 

(13

%)

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

4.17

 

 

 

1.11

 

 

 

3.06

 

 

276

%

Combined (per Boe)

 

50.47

 

 

 

53.36

 

 

 

(2.89

)

 

(5

%)

Average Costs (per Boe):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating

$

11.38

 

 

$

9.99

 

 

$

1.39

 

 

14

%

Production taxes

 

3.58

 

 

 

4.42

 

 

 

(0.84

)

 

(19

%)

General and administrative

 

0.18

 

 

 

3.84

 

 

 

(3.66

)

 

(95

%)

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

20.05

 

 

 

20.60

 

 

 

(0.55

)

 

(3

%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Not meaningful

COMMODITY HEDGING

Vitesse hedges a portion of its expected oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production volumes to increase the predictability and certainty of its cash flow and to help maintain a strong financial position to support its dividend. Based on the midpoint of its 2025 guidance, Vitesse has approximately 71% of its remaining 2025 oil production hedged at a weighted average price of $69.83 per barrel and 49% of its remaining 2025 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor of $3.73 per MMBtu.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had the following crude oil swaps:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX

 

SETTLEMENT PERIOD

 

VOLUME HEDGED

(Bbls)

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

FIXED PRICE

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q3 2025

 

683,204

 

$69.69

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q4 2025

 

609,166

 

$69.99

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q1 2026

 

406,791

 

$66.94

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q2 2026

 

377,509

 

$66.94

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q3 2026

 

226,679

 

$65.50

WTI-NYMEX

 

Q4 2026

 

213,155

 

$65.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had the following natural gas collars:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX

 

SETTLEMENT PERIOD

 

VOLUME HEDGED

(MMbtu)

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

FLOOR/CEILING PRICE

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q3 2025

 

1,465,100

 

$3.74 / $5.86

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q4 2025

 

1,357,000

 

$3.73 / $5.85

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q1 2026

 

1,266,700

 

$3.73 / $5.00

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q2 2026

 

1,188,700

 

$3.73 / $5.00

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q3 2026

 

1,120,800

 

$3.72 / $4.99

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q4 2026

 

1,062,700

 

$3.72 / $4.99

Henry Hub-NYMEX

 

Q1 2027

 

795,000

 

$4.00 / $5.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had the following natural gas basis swaps:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX

 

SETTLEMENT PERIOD

 

VOLUME HEDGED

(MMbtu)

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

FIXED PRICE

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q3 2025

 

1,465,100

 

$(0.350)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q4 2025

 

1,357,000

 

$(0.350)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q1 2026

 

1,266,700

 

$(0.121)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q2 2026

 

1,188,700

 

$(0.121)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q3 2026

 

1,120,800

 

$(0.121)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q4 2026

 

1,062,700

 

$(0.121)

Chicago City Gate to Henry Hub

 

Q1 2027

 

795,000

 

$0.300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had the following natural gas liquids swaps:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX

 

SETTLEMENT PERIOD

 

VOLUME HEDGED

(Gallons)

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE

FIXED PRICE

Mont Belvieu Ethane

 

2025

 

1,323,000

 

$0.26

Conway Propane

 

2025

 

1,311,000

 

$0.71

Mont Belvieu Iso-Butane

 

2025

 

171,000

 

$0.90

Mont Belvieu Normal Butane

 

2025

 

486,000

 

$0.86

Mont Belvieu Ethane

 

2026

 

2,176,000

 

$0.26

Conway Propane

 

2026

 

2,153,000

 

$0.71

Mont Belvieu Iso-Butane

 

2026

 

282,000

 

$0.90

Mont Belvieu Normal Butane

 

2026

 

798,000

 

$0.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The following table presents Vitesse’s settlements on commodity derivative instruments and unsettled gains and losses on open commodity derivative instruments for the periods presented:

 

 

 

 

 

QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30,

(in thousands)

2025

 

2024

Realized gain (loss) on commodity derivatives (1)

$

5,271

 

$

(1,033

)

Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (1)

 

13,180

 

 

 

1,412

 

Total commodity derivative gain

$

18,451

 

 

$

379

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Realized and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives are presented herein as separate line items but are combined for a total commodity derivative gain (loss) in the consolidated statements of operations included below. Management believes the separate presentation of the realized and unrealized commodity derivative gains and losses is useful, providing a better understanding of our hedge position.

ABOUT VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests predominantly as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.

More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release regarding Vitesse’s financial position, operating and financial performance, business strategy, dividend plans and practices, guidance, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and industry conditions are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “target,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Items contemplating or making assumptions about actual or potential future production and sales, market size, collaborations, and trends or operating results also constitute such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors (many of which are beyond Vitesse’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, including the following: changes in oil and natural gas prices; the pace of drilling and completions activity on Vitesse’s properties; Vitesse’s ability to acquire additional development opportunities; potential acquisition transactions; integration and benefits of acquisitions, including the Lucero acquisition, or the effects of such acquisitions on Vitesse’s cash position and levels of indebtedness; changes in Vitesse’s reserves estimates or the value thereof; disruptions to Vitesse’s business due to acquisitions and other significant transactions; the ultimate timing, outcome, and results of integrating and executing on Lucero’s operations; infrastructure constraints and related factors affecting Vitesse’s properties; cost inflation or supply chain disruption; ongoing legal disputes over and potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; the impact of general economic or industry conditions, nationally and/or in the communities in which Vitesse conducts business, including central bank policy actions, bank failures and associated liquidity risks; changes in the interest rate environment, legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in US trade policy, including the imposition of and change in tariffs and resulting consequences; conditions of the securities markets; Vitesse’s ability to raise or access capital; cyber-related risks; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and financial or political instability, health-related epidemics, acts of war (including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine) or terrorism, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technical factors affecting Vitesse’s operations, products and prices. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future results is included in the section entitled “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and other sections of Vitesse’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which describe factors that could cause Vitesse’s actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Vitesse has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Vitesse’s control. Vitesse does not undertake any duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

 

JUNE 30,

 

JUNE 30,

(In thousands, except share data)

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil

$

66,611

 

 

$

64,127

 

 

$

125,535

 

 

$

121,491

 

Natural gas

 

15,144

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

22,390

 

 

 

6,301

 

Total revenue

 

81,755

 

 

 

66,598

 

 

 

147,925

 

 

 

127,792

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

19,629

 

 

 

12,272

 

 

 

33,484

 

 

 

24,063

 

Production taxes

 

6,180

 

 

 

5,426

 

 

 

11,953

 

 

 

11,226

 

General and administrative

 

311

 

 

 

4,724

 

 

 

12,442

 

 

 

10,098

 

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

34,576

 

 

 

25,315

 

 

 

61,139

 

 

 

48,860

 

Equity-based compensation

 

2,403

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

4,873

 

 

 

3,652

 

Total operating expenses

 

63,099

 

 

 

49,784

 

 

 

123,891

 

 

 

97,899

 

Operating Income

 

18,656

 

 

 

16,814

 

 

 

24,034

 

 

 

29,893

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity derivative gain (loss), net

 

18,451

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

18,279

 

 

 

(13,445

)

Interest expense

 

(2,539

)

 

 

(2,585

)

 

 

(5,443

)

 

 

(4,788

)

Other (expense) income

 

(38

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

126

 

 

 

28

 

Total other income (expense)

 

15,874

 

 

 

(2,208

)

 

 

12,962

 

 

 

(18,205

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

$

34,530

 

 

$

14,606

 

 

$

36,996

 

 

$

11,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Provision for) Benefit from Income Taxes

 

(9,871

)

 

 

(3,678

)

 

 

(9,669

)

 

 

(2,946

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

24,659

 

 

$

10,928

 

 

$

27,327

 

 

$

8,742

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares – basic

 

39,104,962

 

 

 

30,046,190

 

 

 

36,106,598

 

 

 

29,990,077

 

Weighted average common shares – diluted

 

40,967,995

 

 

 

33,026,818

 

 

 

38,043,765

 

 

 

32,984,826

 

Net income per common share – basic

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.29

 

Net income per common share – diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VITESSE ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 

 

 

 

 

 

JUNE 30,

 

DECEMBER 31,

(in thousands, except shares)

2025

 

2024

Assets

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash

$

1,962

 

 

$

2,967

 

Revenue receivable

 

46,948

 

 

 

39,788

 

Commodity derivatives

 

14,214

 

 

 

3,842

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

4,853

 

 

 

4,314

 

Total current assets

 

67,977

 

 

 

50,911

 

Oil and Gas Properties-Using the successful efforts method of accounting

 

 

 

Proved oil and gas properties

 

1,497,972

 

 

 

1,315,566

 

Less accumulated DD&A and impairment

 

(624,238

)

 

 

(563,590

)

Total oil and gas properties, net

 

873,734

 

 

 

751,976

 

Other Property and Equipment—Net

 

153

 

 

 

182

 

Commodity derivatives

 

2,252

 

 

 

284

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

7,388

 

 

 

7,540

 

Total assets

$

951,504

 

 

$

810,893

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

24,437

 

 

$

34,316

 

Accrued liabilities

 

47,065

 

 

 

65,714

 

Commodity derivatives

 

 

 

 

299

 

Other current liabilities

 

268

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

71,770

 

 

 

100,329

 

Revolving credit facility

 

106,000

 

 

 

117,000

 

Deferred tax liability

 

81,123

 

 

 

72,001

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

13,185

 

 

 

9,652

 

Commodity derivatives

 

565

 

 

 

94

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

6,986

 

 

 

11,483

 

Total liabilities

$

279,629

 

 

$

310,559

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized; 40,617,302 and 32,650,889 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

406

 

 

 

326

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

649,267

 

 

 

505,133

 

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

22,202

 

 

 

(5,125

)

Total equity

 

671,875

 

 

 

500,334

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

951,504

 

 

$

810,893

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Vitesse defines Adjusted Net Income as net income before (i) non-cash gains and losses on unsettled derivative instruments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation, (iii) provision for income taxes, and (iv) certain other items such as material general and administrative costs related to the Lucero acquisition; reduced by the estimated impact of income tax expense.

Net Debt is calculated by deducting cash on hand from the amount outstanding on our revolving credit facility as of the balance sheet or measurement date.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before expenses for interest, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and excludes non-cash equity-based compensation and non-cash gains and losses on unsettled derivative instruments in addition to certain other items such as material general and administrative costs related to the Lucero acquisition.

Vitesse defines Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations, adjusting for changes in operating assets and liabilities in addition to certain other items such as material general and administrative costs related to the Lucero acquisition, less development of oil and gas properties.

Management believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors to gain an overall understanding of financial performance. Specifically, management believes the non-GAAP financial measures included herein provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that management believes are not indicative of Vitesse’s core operating results. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for budgeting and forecasting as well as subsequently measuring Vitesse’s performance, and management believes it is providing investors with financial measures that most closely align to its internal measurement processes. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
 

 

 

(in thousands)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2025

Net Income

$

24,659

 

Add:

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments

 

(13,180

)

Equity-based compensation

 

2,403

 

G&A costs related to Lucero acquisition

 

264

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,871

 

Adjusted Income Before Adjusted Income Tax Expense

$

24,017

 

 

 

Adjusted Income Tax Expense(1)

 

(5,596

)

 

 

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

18,421

 

 

 

(1)

The Company determined the income tax impact on the “Adjusted Income Before Adjusted Income Tax Expense” using the relevant statutory tax rate of 23.3%.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
 

 

 

(in thousands except for ratio)

AT JUNE 30, 2025

Revolving credit facility

 

106,000

 

Less: Cash

 

1,962

 

Net Debt

$

104,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2025

Net Income

$

24,659

 

Add:

 

Interest expense

 

2,539

 

Provision for income taxes

 

9,871

 

Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion

 

34,576

 

Equity-based compensation

 

2,403

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments

 

(13,180

)

G&A costs related to Lucero acquisition

 

264

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

61,132

 

 

 

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

$

244,528

 

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

 

0.43

 

 

 

(1)

Includes $24 million benefit from resolution of legal dispute with a key operator.

