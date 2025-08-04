SIGGRAPH 2025 Announces Keynote Presentations Featuring Top Technological Marvels Shaping Our Trajectory Toward a Better Future

Topics Ranging From AI Algorithms to the Search for Life in the Universe Take Center Stage With Speakers From Adobe Research, Autodesk, NVIDIA, and More.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SIGGRAPH 2025 , the world’s premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, is returning to center stage this year on Sunday, 10 August through Thursday, 14 August 2025 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This year’s conference features an extraordinary lineup of keynote speakers from Adobe Research, Autodesk, NVIDIA, and more, as they address trending topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and generative art to the search for life beyond Earth.

This year’s Keynote Presentations bring together the most innovative minds across science, technology, and design. The ultimate goal of the keynote lineup is to share bold ideas, ignite inspiration, and stimulate critical thinking of attendees.

“Each year, the SIGGRAPH keynote stage becomes a window into the future, not just of computer graphics and interactive techniques, but of how these fields shape our world,” SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford said. “From exploring the creative boundaries of AI to visualizing alien worlds, our 2025 Keynote Presentations exemplify the visionary spirit that defines this community. Their work challenges us to think differently, collaborate boldly, and expand the way we tell stories, solve problems, and imagine what’s possible.”

This year’s Keynote Presentations include:

Can Computers Create Art?

SIGGRAPH 2025 Keynote: Dr. Aaron Hertzmann

Monday, 11 August 2025

9 am PDT

Dr. Aaron Hertzmann is a principal scientist at Adobe Research and affiliate faculty at the University of Washington. He has published over 125 papers in computer graphics, AI, and art. He is an ACM Fellow, an IEEE Fellow, and a winner of the 2024 ACM SIGGRAPH Computer Graphics Achievement Award. He will discuss how the developments of new neural network algorithms for making art parallel the development of previous artistic technologies, like oil paint, photography, and traditional computer graphics. He argues that art is a social phenomenon and that AI algorithms will not be considered artists in the foreseeable future. However, they will change the way we make and understand art, for better and for worse.

SIGGRAPH 2025 | NVIDIA Research Special Address

Presented by: Sanja Fidler, Aaron Lefohn, and Ming-Yu Liu

Monday, 11 August 2025

4 pm PDT

Sanja Fidler, Aaron Lefohn, and Ming-Yu Liu are NVIDIA Research Vice Presidents who imagine and chart the next frontier of graphics and simulation. Together, they will showcase the latest breakthroughs in computer graphics technologies, from neural rendering and materials to world foundation models essential for advancing physical AI. They will explore new opportunities and applications these capabilities are unlocking across media, automotive, manufacturing, and robotics. Sanja Fidler, vice president of AI research, has co-authored over 130 scientific papers across the fields of computer vision, machine learning, and NLP. Aaron Lefohn, vice president of graphics research, oversees teams focused on real-time rendering, AI graphics, and graphics systems. Aaron has led real-time rendering and graphics programming model research breakthroughs featured at SIGGRAPH for over 15 years. Ming-Yu Liu is a vice president of research at NVIDIA and an IEEE fellow. He leads the Deep Imagination Research lab, which currently focuses on generative AI for physical AI. His research team has helped create several new product categories for NVIDIA.

Future Earth: Storytelling From Space and the Exoplanet Revolution

SIGGRAPH 2025 Keynote: Dr. Anjali Tripathi

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

9 am PDT

Dr. Anjali Tripathi is an astrophysicist and NASA’s inaugural Exoplanet Science Ambassador. An expert in planet formation and evolution, she has contributed to the design of new space missions at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). As a leading science communicator, she is regularly featured by the BBC, PBS, and TED and serves as a film and television consultant for the National Academy of Sciences. She previously led science policy for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In an awe-inspiring keynote about the evolving fields of exoplanets and space exploration, she will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the future of the search for life in the Universe and how it’s reshaping the art and storytelling of Earth and alien worlds.

Sponsored Keynote by Autodesk: Exploring AI in the Future of Storytelling With David S. Goyer

Presented by: David S. Goyer, Tye Sheridan, Nikola Todorovic, Carolyn Giardina, Mike Haley, and Maurice Patel

Tuesday, 12 August 2025

2 pm PDT

Autodesk presents a dynamic keynote exploring how AI is reshaping storytelling across film, TV, and games. Acclaimed writer, director, and producer David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Foundation”, “The Sandman”) will reflect on the role of technology in his work and the impact AI will have on future creators. He’ll be joined by actor Tye Sheridan and filmmaker Nikola Todorovic, co-founders of Wonder Dynamics (now part of Autodesk), to discuss how AI is reshaping the creative process, expanding access, and redefining the future of storytelling in a discussion moderated by award-winning journalist and author Carolyn Giardina. The keynote will also feature Autodesk leaders Mike Haley and Maurice Patel sharing how Autodesk’s legacy of research and cross-industry innovation is driving the development of practical, creator-first AI tools like MotionMaker in Maya and Autodesk Flow Studio.

This year’s keynote lineup reflects SIGGRAPH’s commitment to advancing innovation, creativity, and collaboration across disciplines. Find more information about SIGGRAPH 2025, including this year’s keynote speakers, at s2025.siggraph.org .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2025

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2025 , the 52nd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 10–14 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with a Virtual Access option.

