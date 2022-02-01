Vislink Leverages Growth Opportunities in the Middle East as a Featured Exhibitor at CABSAT 2023

The Company Will Showcase its Portfolio of AI, 5G and Cloud-based REMI Solutions for Live Sports and Broadcasting

Dubai, UAE — May 16, 2023 — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will be a featured exhibitor at CABSAT 2023 taking place in Dubai, UAE, May 16-18. Thecompany will showcase its complete range of cutting-edge AI, 5G and cloud-based REMI solutions for digital, content, media and public safety markets. The Vislink team will be live on stand S1-G20 in the UK Pavilion with a full arsenal of product displays, presentations and video demonstrations.

“The Middle East represents a strong growth market for us, with many opportunities across the region for our product suites,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “This makes CABSAT an excellent venue for us to engage with local decision makers in broadcast news, sports, public safety and defence organizations and show them how our solutions can help monetize content, make workflows more efficient and optimize their business operations.”

The driving theme for Vislink’s participation at CABSAT is presenting new approaches for simplifying and streamlining cloud-based remote production. A special focus will be presenting the company’s innovative live sports, airborne downlink systems and compact transmission solutions designed for helmet-based and other body-worn applications.

Among the key product offerings on display will be the Cliq miniature wireless transmitter, 5G camera-back and backpack bonded cellular encoders, and the award-winning 5G-Link, which enables, for the first time, seamless bi-directional data communication between free-roaming wireless cameras and production centers.

Vislink will also present its line-up of AI-automated systems for indoor and outdoor sporting and news events, drone-ready transmitters for live event broadcasts, and hybrid bonded cellular-COFDM airborne downlink solutions.

In addition, Vislink will demonstrate how its LinkMatrix cloud control platform allows the entire production workflow to be centralized and managed from any location for greater operational efficiencies and optimal deployment of staff resources.