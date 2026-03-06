Visit The New MEMRI “War With Iran” Webpage Featuring The Latest Translations And Analysis On Events On The Ground

The Middle East Media Research Institute’s (MEMRI) new War With Iran webpage presents all the latest MEMRI translations, analysis, and clips on developments in the conflict. They include statements, reactions, and threats by Iranian regime officials and military leaders, Iran-backed proxy militias, jihadi groups, and other relevant actors across the region, along with updates on developments on the ground and more. This research is from MEMRI’s Iran Studies Project, MEMRI TV Project, Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM), and others.

Since the start of the war in the early hours of February 28, the MEMRI Iran Studies Project’s research, Farsi translation, and monitoring teams have been in overdrive, working around the clock -adding new research to the War With Iran webpage throughout the day, every day.

The most recent notable clips and reports on the page focus on Iranian proxy militias in Iraq’s threats to attack U.S. military bases and their calls to Muslims worldwide to launch all-out war against the U.S.; Iranian officials’ warning that Iran will expand its aggression to outside the region as well, and Gulf states’ shifting positions against Iran.

Also on the War With Iran page are calls for global solidarity from designated terrorist organizations such as the PFLP, reactions from jihadi supporters online, and more.

At the same time, the MEMRI Trending page continues to highlight the most important news and trends in the Middle East and beyond, with tailored content on a broad range of issues.

The MEMRI Iran Studies Project, led by native-born Iranians, operates 24/7/365, monitoring, translating, and analyzing content from Iranian TV, social media, websites, blogs, online forums, and more. This project includes nearly three decades of translating Iran’s religious, military, and political leaders as well as the country’s extremism and voices of reform.

