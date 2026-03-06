Announcing the Charles Principato Grant for Student Athletes: A New Opportunity for Aspiring Sports Leaders

The Charles Principato Grant for Student Athletes is proud to announce its inaugural grant opportunity, aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders on and off the field. This $1,000 grant will be awarded to an outstanding undergraduate student passionate about pursuing a career in athletics. Applications are now open, with a deadline of November 15, 2026. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2026.

About the Grant

This grant honors the legacy of Charles Principato , whose journey began as an academic and athletic standout at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York. Charlie’s path from the competitive courts and fields of his youth to his success as an entrepreneur and President of First Greenwich Capital Funding is a testament to the discipline, perseverance, and teamwork learned through sports.

The Charles Principato Grant for Student Athletes seeks to support those who balance the rigors of academics with the physical and mental demands of athletic training. By providing financial assistance, the grant aims to help dedicated students turn their passion for sports into a foundation for lifelong success.

Charles Principato addressed the grant fund with this statement:

“Athletics provide more than just physical fitness; they build the character and resilience needed to lead in any field. By offering this $1,000 grant, I am investing in the student-athletes who represent the future of leadership. These students deserve support as they juggle their education and their sport. This is a startup fund for their journey, and it’s only the beginning.”

Who Can Apply?

The Charles Principato Grant is open to undergraduate students enrolled in an accredited college or university. Applicants must be currently competing in sports or on a clear path to becoming a student-athlete. The grant aims to support students who embody the principles of dedication, integrity, and ambition that Charlie Principato has championed throughout his life.

Application Criteria

Eligibility: Must be an undergraduate student enrolled in an accredited institution. Must be an active student-athlete or pursuing a path toward collegiate athletics.

Essay Submission: Applicants must submit a 750-word essay addressing the following prompt: “Describe a challenge you have faced in your athletic journey or in pursuing your goals as a student-athlete. How did you overcome this challenge, and what lessons did you learn that will help you in your future career and personal life?”

Deadline: All applications, including the essay, must be submitted by November 15, 2026 .

Selection Process: A panel of judges will review essays based on creativity, clarity, and relevance. The winner will be selected based on the strength of their narrative and their demonstrated commitment to the athletic spirit.



How to Apply

Interested students can submit their applications and essays via email to apply@charlesprincipatogrant.com. For more information about the grant and its criteria, please visit our website at https://charlesprincipatogrant.com/ .

About Charlie Principato

Charles Principato , born and raised in New York City, reflects the essence of resilience and ambition. His background as a standout athlete at Abraham Lincoln High School shaped his belief in the power of hard work and risk-taking. As a successful businessman, devoted father, and community leader, Charles Principato continues to inspire those around him by helping the next generation find their competitive edge and succeed in their chosen paths.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Charles Principato

Organization: Charles Principato Grant for Student Athletes

Website: https://charlesprincipatogrant.com/

Email: apply@charlesprincipatogrant.com

