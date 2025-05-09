Vision Therapy, Reimagined by a Doctor: OTUS AI Training System Now Available in the U.S.

OTUS Launches in the U.S. as a Smart Vision Training Solution for Modern Vision Therapy Centers.

Built for professionals, OTUS enables more efficient and precise accommodative training through AI-driven automation and real-time data management.

Edenlux Corp., a South Korean AI-powered vision wellness technology developer, is launching its award-winning vision training system OTUS in the U.S. market. OTUS is designed for professional vision therapy settings and brings automation and precision to accommodation training, helping clinics manage more patients more efficiently. Rather than serving as a general consumer device, OTUS is a clinical-grade system that allows vision therapy specialists to set patient-specific protocols-including lens diopters, switching speeds, and training duration-through a connected mobile app. Each training session is recorded and analyzed in real-time, giving practitioners objective patient compliance and progress data without increasing their in-clinic workload. “OTUS is not a home-use gadget-it’s a precision tool for professionals who want to scale care without losing clinical control,” said Dr. Sungyong Park, CEO of Edenlux and a former military physician. The system features an AI-powered algorithm recommending lens powers based on each patient’s measured accommodative ability. With the app’s remote monitoring features, OTUS allows clinicians to deliver high-quality, personalized training in a consistent and scalable format. Already in use across vision therapy centers, optometry clinics, and optical chains in Asia and Europe, OTUS has demonstrated strong practitioner and patient satisfaction. Its proven efficacy, ease of integration, and data-backed training protocol make it an ideal addition to modern vision care environments.

OTUS APP

Already being utilized at vision therapy clinics, optometry, and optical stores in Korea, OTUS offers customized, automated ocular training to U.S. providers.

U.S. Vision Therapy Partnerships Now Open Edenlux is currently seeking vision therapy centers and professionals in the U.S. who are interested in adopting OTUS as part of their training infrastructure. To schedule a demo or request partnership details, visit www.otusglobal.com or contact us below.

About Edenlux Founded by a physician-turned-entrepreneur, Edenlux Corp. develops AI-based digital solutions for vision care professionals. OTUS, its flagship product, has enabled clinicians worldwide to deliver more effective and efficient vision training through automation, analytics, and intelligent customization.

Contact Edenlux Corp.

www.otusglobal.com

global@edenlx.com

+82-10-7633-6715 (Korea-based office)

WhatsApp: +82-10-7633-6715 (For direct inquiries: https://wa.me/821076336715)

Seoul, South Korea

SOURCE: EDENLUX CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire