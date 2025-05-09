Dominari Securities Leads $40 Million Public Offering Providing Continued Capital Markets Support to Established Client, Unusual Machines

Dominari Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH), today announced it served as the exclusive placement agent successfully leading the placement of a $40 million public offering for Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), an existing client.

“We are honored to continue to support Unusual Machines as they scale and innovate in the rapidly growing American drone sector,” said Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC. “At Dominari, we are focused on helping build great American companies by combining smart capital solutions with strategic insight and long-term vision. Our relationship with Unusual Machines reflects our commitment to creating lasting value both for our clients and our shareholders.”

This transaction builds on Dominari’s deep relationship with Unusual Machines. Principals of Dominari were founding shareholders of the company raising $2.08 million in a pre-IPO round and leading its successful $5 million IPO on the NYSE American. Subsequently, Dominari acted as the exclusive placement agent for a private placement in October 2024, which generated approximately $1.96 million in gross cash proceeds. Now, the company lead this $40 million public offering, further demonstrating its long-term commitment to its client and capital markets leadership.

Unusual Machines, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of drone components, priced its offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock at $5.00 per share. The offering closed on May 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds to accelerate the completion of its Orlando, Florida drone motor facility and support general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

The Company manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in first-person view (“FPV”) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. Several of the Company’s products have been approved for and listed on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue Framework list. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, The Company seeks to be a dominant component supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar US drone industry and the global defense business. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information visit Unusual Machines at https://www.unusualmachines.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

