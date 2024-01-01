Vision Products, LLC to Demonstrate Zero Distortion HMD at I/ITSEC 2024 in Booth 524

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vision Products, LLC, a leader in head/helmet mounted displays (HMDs) for military training & simulation, ground, and aviation applications, brings its innovative high resolution and wide field of view (WFOV) HMDs to the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2024, December 2nd through 5th at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Florida. The exhibition will be held in the South Concourse, located next door to the Hyatt Regency.





Vision Products will be demonstrating HMDs with full color resolutions of 3840 x 1200 pixels, 1920 x 1280 pixels and 2048 x 2048 pixels, with field of views from 62° to 147°. For the first time, Vision Products will be demonstrating a wide field of view binocular HMD with high resolution and zero see-through distortion.

Demonstrations will include:

Zero Distortion ZD-72/S HMD with a 2048 x 2048 pixel OLED per eye, and 60° H x 40° V FOV.

US Army Aircrew Augmented Reality Optics and Display System (A3RO DS-62/S) for rotorcraft: Day/night HMD for degraded visual environments, demonstrated using with ASU’s E3 image-intensified goggles powered by PilotVision™.

SA-147 HMD WFOV: Situational awareness demo with varying fields of view.

SA-147/S OTW San Francisco flyover driven by CATI’s X-IG® Image Generator (CATI Booth #2534).

SA-62/S AR HMD: Head-tracked Unity demo.

PilotVision™ with Adventure Pilot’s iFly GPS electronic flight bag: Smartphone-driven HMD for aviation applications that can be installed in any aircraft in under a minute.

SA-62/SM Monocular AR Eyewear: Compact and efficient AR eyewear demo.

SA-62/H Apache Aircrew Integrated Helmet (AAIH): Specialized military HMD.

Email Ben Mall at b.mall@visionproducts.llc to schedule a demo in booth #524. Conference information can be found at www.iitsec.org.

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a privately held small business and a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn solutions for commercial and government customers. Our products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; digital night vision products; and the development of systems for medical applications. Visit us at I/ITSEC 2024 booth #524 and at www.visionproducts.llc.

