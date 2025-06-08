GRAMMY Museum® Expands GRAMMY Camp® to New York and Miami Beginning Summer 2025, Providing Greater Access to Aspiring Young Musicians and Creative Entrepreneurs Nationwide

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Museum® announced today the expansion of its acclaimed GRAMMY Camp® , a prestigious week-long program for high school students eager to pursue careers in the music industry. Starting in summer 2025, GRAMMY Camp will be held in New York and Miami, in addition to its flagship Los Angeles program. The expansion aims to make the one-of-a-kind music industry immersive experience more accessible to students from all over the country, furthering the program’s mission to educate and inspire the next generation of music professionals. The 2025 GRAMMY Camp season will take place at the following locations:

Art House Studios, Miami, FL – June 8–14, 2025

– June 8–14, 2025 Evergreen Enterprise Experience, Los Angeles, CA – July 13–19, 2025

– July 13–19, 2025 Engine Room Audio, New York, NY – July 27–Aug. 2, 2025

Now in its 21st year, GRAMMY Camp will focus on all aspects of commercial music and will feature various career tracks in multiple locations: Music Business, Instrumental Performance, Electronic Music Audio Production, Songwriting and Vocal Performance. Each track is taught by GRAMMY®-winning and -nominated professionals, Recording Academy members, industry experts, and notable guest artists, offering participants an exclusive glimpse into real-world music career pathways. With the expansion to different cities, each location will incorporate a curriculum tailored to its unique musical heritage, offering specialized tracks such as Musical Theater, Screen Scoring, Music Production with a DJ Emphasis, and Instrumental Performance surrounding Jazz and Latin Music. Students will be selected for one career track, but have the opportunity to collaborate with all students.

“Expanding GRAMMY Camp from one to three cities enables us to deepen our engagement with the next generation of music makers,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “Our new locations in Miami and New York mark just the beginning in our long term plans to build upon the lasting impact we’ve made in Los Angeles, making the program more accessible to young people across the country.”

Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2025 are now open to high school students across the country. Students interested in applying can visit https://grammymuseum.org/education/grammy-camp/ for more details.

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org

ABOUT ART HOUSE

Art House, founded by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer and composer Julio Reyes Copello, stands as a beacon for genuine musical artistry, offering a space where creativity thrives and the transformative power of music is celebrated. Designed as a sanctuary for true artistic expression, Art House ensures that every project is met with unparalleled production and engineering standards, fostering an environment of artistic freedom. Beyond its renowned recording studio, Art House is also home to the Art House Academy, founded by Reyes Copello in September 2021. This trailblazing institution is dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in the music industry. In partnership with the first U.S.-based Abbey Road Institute, the academy offers aspiring producers and engineers immersive, hands-on experience in music production, bridging education with real-world practice. By 2022, the academy had already celebrated remarkable success: 16 graduates—10 from the Abbey Road Institute and 6 from the Art House Academy—signed contracts with major record labels and made their public debuts. The program’s influence continues to grow, with several alumni earning Latin GRAMMY nominations. Most notably, for the second consecutive year, graduates of the Art House Academy have won Latin GRAMMYs in the Best New Artist category, underscoring its profound impact on shaping the future of the global music scene. Art House’s legacy is further cemented by its impressive roster of iconic artists who have recorded there, including Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Miguel, Nicky Jam, Residente, Gente de Zona, Tamia, Pablo Alborán, and Malú. With its commitment to authenticity and excellence, Art House continues to bridge diverse musical worlds, creating art that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide.

ABOUT EVERGREEN STUDIOS

The landmark building in North Hollywood started life in 1940 as a 740-seat movie house named The Magnolia Theatre, designed by architect Clifford Balch. Closing in 1979, the venue was purchased and opened by Charlie Fox, Gayle Levant, and Artie Butler and renamed Evergreen Studios. In its 40 years as a premier recording environment, the room has hosted some of the greatest performers in musical history including Frank Sinatra, Radiohead, Beyoncé, Slash, Herbie Hancock, Barbra Streisand, Stephen Sondheim, Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Ray Charles, Snoop Dogg, Ringo Starr, Kelly Clarkson, Barry Manilow, Quincy Jones, Maurice Jarre, Howard Shore, George Martin, Britney Spears, Toto, Justin Timberlake, Billy Joel, Usher, Mariah Carey, Ozzy Osbourne, John Barry, Plácido Domingo, Pink, and Paul McCartney. Classic Film and television projects include Back to the Future, When Harry Met Sally, Urban Cowboy, The Blues Brothers, Star Trek The Motion Picture, Octopussy, Friends, Dallas, The Simpsons Movie among many others.

ABOUT ENGINE ROOM AUDIO

Engine Room Audio is a world class recording facility located in the heart of Downtown NYC. The space consists of 11,000 sq ft. of Recording, Mixing, and Mastering services. Hand selected analog equipment and digital systems are matched to provide the highest quality final product in an atmosphere that is comfortable and tuned to acoustic perfection. Our state of the art studio hosts an 800-square foot Live Room with 25 ft ceilings and a SSL 4064G+ console, a Dolby Atmos Suite which comes equipped with the Avid S6 Digital Console and features the Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 monitoring system and NYC’s largest custom made Augspurger system, as well as a Mastering Suite powered by Sequoia and Pyramix to ensure the highest quality for your final project. The studio is also home to a wide array of vintage gear and mics, as well as a Yamaha C5 Concert grand piano, suitable for all your high quality recording and mixing needs.

