Visa Expands Its Digital Wallet Capabilities and Availability

New tokenization and regional expansion deliver a competitive edge, while accelerating virtual card adoption

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE:V), a global leader in digital payments, announced extended digital wallet capabilities within Visa Commercial Pay, a suite of B2B payment solutions built in partnership with Conferma Pay, the world’s foremost provider of virtual payments technology, to revolutionize how businesses manage transactions globally.





The innovation enables financial institutions to add virtual corporate cards into an employees’ digital wallet – including third-party wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay – to enhance convenience, security and flexibility for corporate users. It coincides with a significant expansion of Visa Commercial Pay across the Latin America & Caribbean region, reinforcing Visa’s commitment to, and leadership in, enabling streamlined, secure and efficient B2B payments in a locality known for its diverse and dynamic business landscape.

Visa Commercial Pay includes virtual card B2B payment solutions developed to improve cashflow for businesses and reduce outdated manual processes. Since its launch in 2020, it has helped corporates move away from traditional business payment methods to more automated and secure processes. Visa’s continued innovation and leadership in virtual card solutions comes as a recent report from Juniper Research found that by 2028, global virtual card spend will have increased by 355%, up from $3.1 trillion in 2023.1

The new and improved Visa Commercial Pay Mobile will provide a commercial token account with configured payment controls allowing for an efficient payment experience across both Point of Sale and CNP payment methods. The transformative approach utilizes advanced tokenization technology to minimize the risk of fraud and provide a secure payment environment, while enabling businesses to initiate transactions seamlessly, enhancing overall financial agility.

“We’re empowering businesses with on-demand and secure payments, giving them the flexibility and mobility of virtual, mobile transactions, which is essential in today’s dynamic business environment,” said Gloria Colgan, Senior Vice President, Global Product at Visa Commercial Solutions. “Our solutions are designed to meet the needs of enterprises across the world, and in expanding to the Latin America & Caribbean region, we’re providing these businesses with the tools to thrive in an increasingly digital business landscape. Alongside our partners Conferma Pay, we’re delighted to be taking our enhanced capabilities to customers globally.”

Regions Bank will be the first Visa collaborator to roll out the enhanced digital wallet capability for its Treasury Management customers. Regions operates in high-growth markets across the Southeast, the Midwest and Texas, with Commercial Banking clients including a wide range of employers, each with its own unique payments and cash-flow needs.

“A superior client experience is at the heart of our value proposition for business clients,” said David Lapaglia, head of Commercial Card Product and Strategy for Regions. “Visa Commercial Pay is the ideal complement to our already-enhanced selection of products and services. Visa understands financial-service providers deliver greater value when they give clients more convenience, along with more intuitive, time-saving solutions. We share in that vision, and by building on our digital wallet capabilities, Regions is reinforcing its commitment to helping our business clients grow and thrive.”

Following its successful launch in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and North America regions, Visa Commercial Pay will be available for customers in Latin American & Caribbean later in 2024.

For more information about Visa Commercial Pay, please email VisaCommercialPay@visa.com.

