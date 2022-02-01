Dunkin’® & Ben Affleck Team Up Again to Debut “The DunKings,” Featuring Matt Damon and Tom Brady, in Two-Part Ad Culminating in Super Bowl LVIII Commercial

Get ready, America – Ben Affleck’s journey to becoming a pop star confirms that anything is possible when you run on Dunkin’

Following the Super Bowl reveal, fans can dive deeper into The DunKings experience with a limited-time menu in Dunkin’ restaurants and exclusive merch on ShopDunkin.com

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From the pinnacle of music awards to the ultimate night in football, Dunkin’® is embarking on an adventure where few brands have tread. In continued partnership with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, the brand launched a multi-part narrative campaign that began with a commercial during the GRAMMY Awards to tease Dunkin’s much-anticipated return to the Super Bowl, which premiered this evening. Artists Equity served as the brand’s creative, production and post-production agency for the campaign.









This episodic story marks the latest installment in the “Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe” – a journey that began exactly one year ago when Dunkin’ made its number one fan’s dream come true by allowing Ben Affleck to work in the Dunkin’ drive-thru. In the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot, he took a surprise order from his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This universe continued to expand, from Ben being mistaken for Matt Damon while making a Dunkin’ run in April to a collaboration with Ice Spice for a bespoke beverage last fall.

The GRAMMY Awards – “Popstar”

Debuting at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, the first part set the stage for what’s to follow. Fueled by his beloved Dunkin’ coffee and donuts, Ben embarked on an unexpected journey to debunk the popular notion that he was bored at last year’s GRAMMYs; he was envisioning his next adventure: pop stardom. To prepare, Ben took a dance lesson from social media star, entrepreneur, and fellow Dunkin’ diehard, Charli D’Amelio. In a closing scene straight from a superhero film, Ben is struck with inspiration to deflect doubt and achieve his dreams – with Dunkin’ in hand – right before the “To Be Continued” message flashed on screen.

Super Bowl LVIII – “The DunKings”

After leaving fans on a major cliffhanger, Dunkin’s Super Bowl LVIII commercial opened in a quintessentially full-circle moment. Ben surprises J.Lo by dramatically crashing her recording session in the studio. Accompanied by his star-studded boy band entourage decked out in outrageous Dunkin’ tracksuits – including two of Boston’s finest, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, The DunKings unveil their pop banger, “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart,” much to the amusement – and embarrassment – of J.Lo.

Matt Damon, Affleck’s childhood friend, fellow Bostonian, and co-founder of Artists Equity, was a natural addition to The DunKings. And although Tom Brady isn’t a Boston native, his twenty seasons with the New England Patriots cemented him as an icon in Boston’s sports legacy. With seven Super Bowl wins to his name, Super Bowl LVIII was the ideal moment for his debut as a member of The DunKings.

After facing critiques from Bronx-born musical icons J.Lo and Fat Joe, and preceded by a cautionary note from rap superstar Jack Harlow, The DunKings find solace in their setback with the anticipation of finally earning a spot on the Dunkin’ menu. This ambition leads to the creation of a drink and donut duo as whimsical as their distinctive tracksuits – a combination that captures the brand’s vibrant energy. Introducing The DunKings Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS® Skewer, an inventive pairing that invites fans to enjoy the taste of The DunKings’ dream realized. The MUNCHKINS® skewer, much like the olive in a martini, offers a playful bite to every sip.

Knowing anything is possible with Dunkin’ fueling the journey, the brand is bringing The DunKings’ dreams to life by launching its inspired menu and merchandise nationwide on Super Bowl Monday.

“There’s no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That’s the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin’,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin’ family. Dunkin’ fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem.”

The DunKings Menu

Available in stores nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday, February 12, The DunKings Menu features:

The DunKings Iced Coffee: Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The DunKings MUNCHKINS® Skewers: Three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer. This treat can be added to any beverage – especially The DunKings Iced Coffee – or simply enjoyed on the go.

To truly eat like a DunKing, fans can access more of the limited-edition menu through the Dunkin’ Mobile App, including:

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg. Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee: Hot or iced coffee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

Hot or iced coffee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk. Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

Want to be in the band? DunKings Official Merch

Starting Monday, February 12 at 12 p.m. EST, fans can dive into The DunKings world with their merch collection, exclusively available at ShopDunkin.com while supplies last. For fans who want to look like an official member of the squad, The DunKings’ very own tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats are available for purchase. Plus, for those who want to enjoy their very own DunKing drink at home, 40 oz. stainless steel tumblers are available to keep fans refreshed and energized wherever their adventures lead.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Artists Equity

Artists Equity is an independent, artist-led studio reimagining the relationship between talent, studio, and distributor. We prioritize and partner with creators through an innovative model, so that all can truly participate and realize the value they bring to a project. Artists Equity is co-founded by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.

Contacts

Brigette Buckner, Dunkin’



DunkinPublicRelations@inspirebrands.com