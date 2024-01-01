VirtualDJ 2026: A Trilogy Of Meaningful AI-Supported Updates That Boost DJ Creativity 

VirtualDJ is unveiling the final phase of its 2026 update series. These updates have added key capabilities designed to free DJs and electronic artists and give them new superpowers as they find, mix, and perform.

This new update adds voice generation and lyric substitution directly to VirtualDJ, along with “vibescripting,” the capability to automate workflows and customize controls using natural language. “This year’s three updates introduce innovative features that use the latest AI technologies, not to try to replace, but to augment what DJs can do,” explains VirtualDJ Founder and CEO Stephane Clavel.

Inspired by AI’s potential to liberate and boost human creativity, VirtualDJ has released a trilogy of new features and possibilities. The three 2026 updates reveal a grander vision for the storied software that set the standard for digital DJing. Features include:

Lyrics meet waveforms : VirtualDJ now listens to lyrics and displays them alongside a track’s waveform, making transitions smoother and opening up possibilities for a new kind of wordplay.

: VirtualDJ now listens to lyrics and displays them alongside a track’s waveform, making transitions smoother and opening up possibilities for a new kind of wordplay. Shoutouts : DJs can create custom voiceovers or replace lyrics within a playing track, opening up new possibilities for personalized drops, live edits, and creative announcements.

: DJs can create custom voiceovers or replace lyrics within a playing track, opening up new possibilities for personalized drops, live edits, and creative announcements. Instant, responsive visuals : VirtualDJ brings vision to DJs’ sound by generating loops (AILoops), and responsive visualizers (Shaders) from simple prompts.

: VirtualDJ brings vision to DJs’ sound by generating loops (AILoops), and responsive visualizers (Shaders) from simple prompts. Fluid beatgrids and beat stabilization : For tracks with variable BPM, VirtualDJ can stabilize beats for a transition or apply a more fluid grid.

: For tracks with variable BPM, VirtualDJ can stabilize beats for a transition or apply a more fluid grid. Effects, effects, effects : A new effects engine puts 122 effects at DJs’ fingertips.

: A new effects engine puts 122 effects at DJs’ fingertips. Vibescripting: DJs can craft custom automation and scripts and assign controls in natural language by simply telling VirtualDJ what they want to do.

DJs can craft custom automation and scripts and assign controls in natural language by simply telling VirtualDJ what they want to do. AI-powered search : Find the perfect tracks by describing what you’re looking for, then pulling from VirtualDJs suggestions.

: Find the perfect tracks by describing what you’re looking for, then pulling from VirtualDJs suggestions. Karaoke mode: VirtualDJ can instantly spin up a full karaoke experience, thanks to its speech-to-text engine that extracts the lyrics from a track.

To top it all off, VirtualDJ 2026 also incorporates notable performance improvement and out-of-the-box compatibility with new DJ controllers and streaming services.

When VirtualDJ first went viral three decades ago, it rewrote the possibilities for DJing by rethinking its tools, inspiring a new generation of DJs who made the most of digital music. Over the years, it has helped hundreds of millions of users become DJs. Today, VirtualDJ continues to open up the artform by intelligently weaving in new tech and new approaches, from stunning visuals to lyrics and voiceovers. DJs need to respond to the moment, what’s happening at the event or on the dancefloor, making features like Shoutouts essential. And DJs are increasingly blurring genre lines, making beat matching more challenging and track discovery more important.

“With VirtualDJ 2026 Part 3, VirtualDJ reinforces its position as the most technologically advanced DJ software on the market, combining cutting-edge technology with tools designed for real-world DJs and live performance,” says Clavel. “VirtualDJ continues to explore how AI and other tech can meaningfully expand the possibilities of DJing and make life better for DJs of all kinds, while making it easier and more fun for newcomers and honoring our legacy as the software of reference to start DJing.”

About VirtualDJ

VirtualDJ is a professional DJ software developed by Atomix Development and used by DJs around the world, from beginners to mobile DJs, clubs, radio stations and professional performers. For more than three decades, VirtualDJ has pioneered technologies that have helped shape modern digital DJing, continually pushing the boundaries of what DJ software can do. VirtualDJ is free for non-commercial use, and costs $19/month for professionals. It can be downloaded for free from virtualdj.com/download