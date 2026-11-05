Fenix Launches WT26RM: Hands-Free Lighting for the Modern Industrial Worksite

A >90-CRI LED and a true spot-and-flood pair, mounted on a 360° magnetic rotating bracket

On an industrial worksite, light is never just illumination. It is the baseline of safe operation and the measure of efficiency-a single misread wire color can mean rework, or worse.

Fenix today introduced the WT26RM, a portable spot-and-flood work light engineered for industrial operations. For more than two decades the brand has built high-end portable lighting trusted by users in more than a hundred countries and regions. The WT26RM is built around the three complaints maintenance crews voice most: misread colors, dead batteries, and no free hands.

Its centerpiece is a high-CRI LED rated above 90, which renders painted surfaces, cable sheathing and wire insulation close to their true colors-so a wire is read correctly the first time, in poor light, at a glance. That light passes through a genuine spot-and-flood pair: the spot throws a focused beam up to 362 meters for distant inspection, while the flood fills the immediate workspace evenly, each doing its own job rather than being averaged into one compromise beam. A 360° magnetic rotating bracket locks onto a vehicle frame, steel cabinet or distribution box and holds the angle it is set to, so both hands stay free. An independent two-step red mode adds a visible warning after dark; a single knob cycles spot, flood and red, while separate physical buttons stay workable through gloves, without looking. A die-cast aluminum front shell and two-shot molded rear keep it light but rugged.

Where most entry-level work lights solve one problem, the WT26RM answers three at once: color you can trust when reading a wire or a finish; a replaceable 5000mAh battery that sustains a full shift-up to 69 hours on low-recharged over universal Type-C from a power bank, car adapter or laptop, so no proprietary cable is ever needed; and a constant-current driver that holds output steady as the battery drains, ending mid-job dimming and eye strain.

The WT26RM is built for the people who keep industry running-automotive technicians, power-distribution inspectors and machinery maintenance teams whose days are spent against darkness, confined spaces and heights. As bare-bones work lights grow increasingly indistinguishable, Fenix has chosen to compete on real-world utility rather than price. The WT26RM is available now through the brand’s authorized distributors and professional lighting partners

About Fenix

Fenixlight Limited was founded in 2001 and has developed into a national high-tech enterprise integrating R & D, manufacturing and sales. Its Fenix brand covers high-end flashlight, headlamp, bicycle lamp, camping lamp and its accessories, and is widely used in professional fields such as outdoor, military police, security, industry, etc.

Joseph He

Marketing Specialist

marketing2@fenixlight.com

+86 15813122868

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire