ViewSonic Showcases Latest Classroom Collaboration Tools for Remote- and Hybrid-Based Learning Environments at FETC 2021

ViewSonic Introduces myViewBoard Manager and Clips, myViewBoard Box and a Line of Pen Displays for Education

BREA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FETC—ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the myViewBoard™ Manager, myViewBoard Clips Hybrid Package, myViewBoard Box and a line of Pen Displays for remote and hybrid-based learning environments at the Future of Education Technology Conference, Jan. 26-29, 2021. A part of the ViewSonic myViewBoard education ecosystem, myViewBoard Clips and Pen Displays offer interactive and portable solutions in the classroom or at home for digitized learning.

As schools continue to develop new and creative learning environments to match the needs of remote- and hybrid-learning environments, teachers and students face challenges that require resources from hardware to software. The ViewSonic® myViewBoard™ software is a powerful tool that empowers teachers to build lesson plans, create engaging content and share lessons with students. It works with Windows-, Android- and cloud-based environments, and can work with existing technology for seamless integration.

With the myViewBoard Clips hybrid package, educators can access more than two million licensed educational videos and share with students learning at home. The content is educationally curated, fit for common core standards, and can be sorted based on age level and subject matter. Every video is selected from a library of more than 150 media partners, including: TED, PBS NewsHour and Bloomberg Media, as well as teachers’ favorites such as Crash Course, Minute Earth and LearnZillion.

The myViewBoard Manager allows IT administrators to control and monitor devices, as well as broadcast messages to any display panels from anywhere, and is available to myViewBoard entity users. myViewBoard Manager Advanced is a premium version that features management for up to 100 administrators, more cloud storage, broadcast of multimedia messages, as well as a report for device usage. The broadcasting function allows users to disseminate messages, videos and information to all devices from one location. The bigger cloud storage ensures the space availability for different media content, while the reporting feature shows analytics based on usage and devices, among others.

The new Pen Display devices include the ID1330 ViewBoard Pen Display. The ID1330 is an ultra-thin 13.3-inch pen display that features a battery-free pen to create, manage and share digital content. With this pen display, instructors in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics can enjoy better control and greater precision as they draw diagrams, equations and sketches. Teachers can use the ID1330 as a convenient second screen during online lessons or to create annotations during in-class presentations. The ID0730 ViewBoard Notepad is a user-friendly device that allows users to take digitalized notes in real-time. Both the ViewBoard Pen Display and ViewBoard Notepad work seamlessly with ViewSonic myViewBoard™ software and are compatible with Windows, Mac and Chrome OS.

The myViewBoard Box VBA100-A is a companion device for the myViewBoard ecosystem. It instantly transforms any touch display into a digital whiteboard. Any interactive projector, flat panel or touch monitor can be used as a hub to share content. By just connecting the myViewBoard Box directly to any display, via USB-C or HDMI and USB-A connector, it can mirror any myViewBoard canvas to share content from anywhere (through the built-in myViewBoard Display app).

“ViewSonic is excited to introduce these solutions that are part of the myViewBoard ecosystem and can help teachers and students with sharing and collaboration, even at a distance,” said Sean Liu, business line manager, software at ViewSonic America. “myViewBoard Clips and the Pen Displays were developed to provide supplementary tools for digitalized learning in this new distance/remote/hybrid learning environment. While myViewBoard Manager provides the tools needed for IT administrators to manage devices remotely and make hybrid setup hassle-free for teachers.”

myViewBoard Manager is available now and is complimentary for those who enroll in the myViewBoard ecosystem. myViewBoard Manager Advanced will be available in April 2021. The myViewBoard Clips In-Class Learning package is $1,000 a year/per school (20 concurrent streams) and the Hybrid Learning package is $2,200 a year/per school (31 concurrent streams per classroom).

The ID1330 Pen Display is available now for an estimated street price of $349.99, and the ID0730 Notepad is available now for an estimated street price of $69.99.

The VBS100-A myViewBoard Box is available now for an estimated street price of $269.99

