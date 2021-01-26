Touchdown! Applebee’s Brings Back its Epic 1.6 Million Wings Giveaway and Free Delivery

Cheer for your team from home with 40 FREE Boneless Wings with any order of $40 or more

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The biggest sporting event of the year is here, and Applebee’s is bringing back something special to help fans enjoy the big game from home this year. For one day only on Sunday, February 7, Applebee’s will give away 1.6 million FREE Boneless Wings to fans nationwide. Without leaving the couch guests can receive 40 FREE Boneless Wings with every Applebee’s To Go or Delivery order of $40 or more using promo code BIGGAME.* Plus, Applebee’s is offering a $0 delivery fee all day long on all orders!** Make sure to order before halftime, because these wings will fly.





To claim your free order of Boneless Wings, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) on Sunday, February 7, 2021 and order for pick-up or delivery. Simply fill your cart with other delicious menu items totaling at least $40, add the 40 Free Boneless Wings to your cart and apply the promo code BIGGAME at checkout. Score!

“Forty free Boneless Wings with any order of $40 delivered for free in time for the big game? That’s what we call a TOUCHDOWN!” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “After the huge response to our wings giveaway last year, we wanted to run the play again so our guests can enjoy our delicious, fan-favorite Boneless Wings with free delivery, or as an added option this year, through Applebee’s Carside To Go!”

Applebee’s Boneless Wings come tossed in your choice of Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Asian Chile Sauce, and served with Bleu Cheese or House-Made Ranch Dressing and of course, celery on the side.

To order Applebee’s for To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). To determine if your local restaurant is open for dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

*Available on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at participating locations. Valid for online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app only. Not available for dine-in. $40 Min Purchase required (excluding tax, gratuity and other fees). While supplies last. Restrictions apply. Delivery area varies by restaurant. ©2021 Applebee’s Restaurants LLC

**Participation may vary. Valid only with online orders via the Applebee’s website or mobile app. Delivery coverage varies by location. Not valid on third party delivery sites.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s has 1,728 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of September 30, 2020. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

Contacts

Melissa Hariri



[email protected]