Vietti Food Group Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in 15-oz Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans

Vietti Food Group is recalling 4,515 cases of its Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans (15 oz.) due to the presence of undeclared soy. Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product was distributed through retailers in the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

The product can be identified by its Lot Code: Best if Used By Feb 17, 2028. The code is printed on the bottom of each can.

To date, no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, consumers may contact Vietti Food Group at (513) 682-2474 Monday-Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm CT or email recall@zwanfood.com.

Media Contact: Jon Austin, (612) 839-5172 or jon@jaustingroup.com.

SOURCE: Vietti Food Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire