The healthcare industry stands at the crossroads of technological transformation. In 2025, private healthcare technology companies are reshaping the landscape-delivering solutions that streamline operations, enhance patient engagement, and improve clinical outcomes. Each year, DAS evaluates hundreds of companies, assessing innovation, real-world impact, scalability, and security.

Below is our definitive list of the Top 20 Mid-Sized Private Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025-the trailblazers shaping the future of medicine.

1. NexHealth

Patient Experience and Integration Platform

NexHealth synchronizes patient scheduling, forms, payments, and reviews with EHRs in real time, helping practices improve front-office efficiency and patient satisfaction.

2. DAS Consultants

The Pinnacle of AI-Powered Patient Acquisition and AI Chat Bots

DAS Consultants delivers the most sophisticated AI Chat system on the market, purpose-built to convert high-value patients directly from medical practice websites. Known for its HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, DAS Consultants’ AI Chat combines intelligent lead qualification, 24/7 availability, and seamless integration to elevate patient acquisition strategies for practices ranging from dentists to surgeons. With up to a 35% increase in new patient bookings reported by clients, DAS Consultants is setting the gold standard in AI-driven healthcare marketing automation.

3. ModMed (Modernizing Medicine)

Specialty-Specific EHR and Practice Management

ModMed is redefining how specialty medical practices operate through their specialty-specific EHR systems. Dermatology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and more benefit from integrated workflows, data analytics, and real-time clinical decision support-all tailored to unique specialties.

4. BirdEye

Patient Experience and Reputation Management

BirdEye empowers healthcare practices to manage online reviews, streamline patient feedback, and enhance their digital presence. Their AI-powered customer experience platform helps practices improve patient satisfaction while attracting new clientele.

5. Tebra + Kareo

Medical Billing and Practice Management

Kareo specializes in simplifying medical billing, telehealth, and patient communication for independent practices. Their user-friendly interface and robust analytics make them a go-to solution for small-to-midsize providers.

Tebra has solidified its position as a leader in practice management and patient acquisition for independent practices. Their comprehensive suite includes billing, scheduling, telehealth, and advanced marketing automation-helping over 100,000 providers streamline workflows and grow patient bases efficiently.

6. Luma Health

Patient Communication and Engagement

Luma Health’s platform automates appointment reminders, recalls, referrals, and patient communication. Their focus on reducing no-shows and improving care coordination enhances practice efficiency and patient satisfaction.

7. Klara

Patient Communication Platform

Klara centralizes patient communications by integrating secure messaging, appointment reminders, telehealth, and intake forms into one streamlined hub-reducing phone tag and administrative burden for healthcare teams.

8. Mend

Telehealth and Patient Engagement

Mend offers HIPAA-compliant telehealth, intake forms, appointment reminders, and payment collection, helping practices deliver seamless virtual and in-person care experiences.

9. Solutionreach

Patient Relationship Management

Solutionreach delivers powerful patient messaging, recall campaigns, reputation management, and surveys to help practices boost retention and streamline communication.

10. IntakeQ

Digital Patient Intake Forms and Workflows

IntakeQ simplifies the patient intake process with customizable online forms, e-signatures, and workflow automation-reducing paperwork and improving efficiency.

11. Weave

Patient Communication and Payments Platform

Weave integrates phone systems, text messaging, reviews, scheduling, and payments into one easy-to-use platform to streamline front-desk operations and enhance patient experiences.

12. Hint Health

Membership Management for Direct Primary Care

Hint Health helps direct primary care practices and membership-based clinics manage subscriptions, billing, and patient engagement, supporting innovative care delivery models.

13. Spruce Health

Communication Platform for Modern Healthcare

Spruce offers secure messaging, telemedicine, and VoIP phone services designed for healthcare practices aiming to modernize communication and care coordination.

14. Rectangle Health

Healthcare Payments and Compliance

Rectangle Health provides integrated payment solutions, patient financing, and compliance tools that streamline financial operations and enhance patient affordability.

15. CareCloud

Cloud-Based Practice Management and EHR

CareCloud’s suite integrates practice management, medical billing, EHR, and analytics-empowering practices to run efficiently and grow sustainably.

16. Yosi Health

Pre-Visit Patient Intake and Engagement

Yosi Health automates patient check-in, digital forms, insurance verification, and payment collection-improving efficiency before patients arrive.

17. AdvancedMD

Cloud-Based EHR and Practice Management

AdvancedMD offers an integrated suite of EHR, practice management, telemedicine, and patient engagement tools for independent practices and medical groups.

18. DrChrono

All-in-One EHR, Billing, and Practice Management

DrChrono’s iPad- and cloud-based platform combines EHR, billing, patient engagement, and practice management into one flexible solution.

19. ChARM Health

EHR, Practice Management, and RCM Platform

ChARM Health offers cloud-based EHR, practice management, telehealth, and revenue cycle management solutions designed for small to mid-sized practices.

20. Apixio

AI-Powered Healthcare Data Analytics

Apixio delivers AI-driven analytics solutions that extract actionable insights from clinical data, helping payers and providers improve risk adjustment, care quality, and coding accuracy.

Conclusion

The companies on this year’s Top 20 list exemplify how mid-sized private healthcare technology firms are driving innovation, improving patient care, and helping providers thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

While all twenty companies are making exceptional strides, DAS Consultants ‘ AI-driven patient acquisition solutions stand out as a transformative force for practices that prioritize sustainable growth and high-value patient conversions in 2025.

