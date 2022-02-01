Veset Integrates with AWS Elemental MediaTailor

Riga, Latvia, 25th July 2023 – Veset has announced that its cloud playout platform, Nimbus, is now integrated with AWS Elemental MediaTailor. The integration makes it simple for users to build channels and insert personalised ads entirely in the cloud.

Users can build their channels within Nimbus as usual and use the MediaTailor integration to create rules and push personalised ads based on a number of viewer metrics. With the ad-supported streaming adoption rate outpacing SVOD, combining Nimbus with MediaTailor makes it possible for channel creators to tap into a growing appetite for free, ad-supported content, while ensuring ads are as targeted as possible. Thanks to the integration, Nimbus users can also increase monetisation opportunities by offering advertisers added value of serving ads to those consumers most likely to respond.

Designed to streamline the origination and management of linear TV channels, Veset Nimbus is an all-in-one cloud playout platform that makes it possible to manage and monetise channels through an advanced web-based interface. It features an extensive range of enterprise-grade features and integrations for flexibly delivering video content to OTT and broadcast.

AWS Elemental MediaTailor is a channel assembly and personalised ad-insertion service for video providers to create linear OTT channels using existing video content. The service then enables monetisation of those channels with personalised advertising.

Gatis Gailis, CEO, Veset, commented: “There has been an unprecedented shift in consumer habits over the past couple of years. As cost-conscious consumers increasingly move towards ad-funded services, advertisers, more than ever, need to get in front of the people most likely to respond to maximise return on investment. Integrating with AWS MediaTailor allows us to make personalising those ads much simpler for our users. Not only does this mean their viewers will be more willing to consume ads, it also enables them to maximise monetisation opportunities with advertisers.”

Veset (www.veset.tv), a wholly owned subsidiary of PLAY, Inc. (www.play.jp), is on a mission to enable digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry. Its cloud playout solutions are transforming the way media content is distributed, enabling broadcasters to originate and manage professional linear channels entirely in the cloud. With cloud-based features comparable to any on-premise playout solution, Veset is enabling broadcasters to deliver more channels to more platforms than ever before without sacrificing on quality. Headquartered in Latvia, Europe, Veset operates globally and has customers in over 20 countries.

