VERO FIBER NETWORKS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF NEW PRIVATE FIBER NETWORK FOR STILLWATER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STILLWATER, Okla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic infrastructure, announced today the successful completion and deployment of its brand-new, private fiber network for the Stillwater Public Schools (SPS) in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This significant infrastructure project now provides a dedicated, high-speed, and secure network built to support the advanced educational needs of the Stillwater community. Vero currently serves almost 170 school districts across 18 states.

The new fiber optic network is a critical investment now operational for the future of education in Stillwater, empowering students, teachers, and administrators with unparalleled connectivity. The private fiber network delivers a multitude of benefits tailored to the demanding environment of a leading school district:

Unrivaled Speed and Bandwidth: The new network is delivering 10 gigabit-plus speeds to all connected sites, eliminating bottlenecks and ensuring smooth, simultaneous access to online resources for thousands of users. This speed is crucial for supporting data-intensive applications like streaming educational videos, virtual reality learning, and real-time collaborative projects.

Enhanced Reliability and Uptime: With a dedicated fiber ring, Stillwater Public Schools is experiencing superior network stability and significantly reduced downtime. This ensures consistent, reliable access to critical learning tools and administrative systems.

Superior Security: A private network offers a higher level of security compared to shared connections. The district has greater control over its data and network traffic, safeguarding sensitive student information and protecting against cyber threats.

Scalability for Future Growth: The fiber network is designed with scalability in mind, allowing the district to easily upgrade bandwidth to 100G and integrate new technologies as their needs evolve without costly overhauls. This future-proof infrastructure supports the continuous advancement of digital learning initiatives.

Support for Innovative Learning: With robust and reliable connectivity now in place, the Stillwater School District can fully embrace and expand innovative educational technologies, including distance learning programs, personalized learning platforms, and advanced research tools, fostering a more engaging and effective learning environment.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the completion of this transformative project with the Stillwater Public Schools,” said Mary White, SVP E-Rate Vertical at Vero Fiber Networks. “A dedicated private fiber network is now an operational necessity for modern education. This new infrastructure provides the Stillwater Public Schools with the powerful, secure backbone it needs to deliver exceptional learning experiences, prepare students for a digital future, and ensure equitable access to educational resources across all its campuses.”

“This new private fiber network is a huge win for our district”, added Bryan Bloomer, Director of Technology. “Having dedicated, resilient 10 gigabit connections at every site helps safeguard daily operations by keeping our network resilient and sets us up to successfully support modern learning not just now, but for many years to come.”

The new network was successfully deployed and tested in Q4 2025, and the Stillwater Public Schools is now taking full advantage of this significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance the educational journey for all its students.

About Vero Fiber Networks:

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers. Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country. Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Fiber, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, FastTrack Communications and MtnMax. For more information, please visit https://www.veronetworks.com.

