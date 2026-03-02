Sandbox VR’s First Fresno, CA Location Now Open

The ‘best virtual reality experience on the planet’ joins the entertainment lineup in Fashion Fair

FRESNO, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sandbox VR , the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, today announced the opening of its first Fresno , CA location in the Fashion Fair shopping mall. With over 150k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program.

Sandbox VR is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, offering guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures with friends and family.

“We’re excited to have doors open in Fresno, as we continue to expand locations,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “We hope the local community will enjoy our signature blend of cutting-edge tech and storytelling that is unlike anything else in the marketplace.”

“There is a massive appetite for entertainment experiences in the Central Valley, and we are excited to fill that gap with Sandbox VR. Fresno is a vibrant, fast-growing city that deserves the absolute best in entertainment offerings, and we are eager to open our doors to the community,” said Talwinder Singh and Parampreet Pannu, Franchise Owners, Sandbox VR Fresno.

Sandbox VR’s location in Fashion Fair is an entertainment space featuring two private rooms for virtual reality gameplay where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

Guests can choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans including the newly launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

Sandbox VR is continuing to expand its content offerings to reach new audiences, including family entertainment. Created in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts, Age of Dinosaurs will launch this Spring and will feature the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Guests will embark on a breathtaking expedition to the heart of the prehistoric world, where they will come face-to-face with dinosaurs to discover how they truly lived while searching for answers that could save the future.

For more information, visit www.sandboxvr.com

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list , Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

