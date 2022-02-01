Verimatrix Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security

Verimatrix cybersecurity technologies protect the connections between enterprises and their end user customers by shielding and monitoring mobile apps, APIs and unmanaged devices

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the application shielding category of the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security 2022 report.

Gartner describes the business benefits of application shielding, with a focus on mobile apps, as, “Application shielding protects enterprise software and applications from cloning, fraud, IP theft and other forms of abuse. In certain industries, such as financial services and online retail, it can also be used to improve the user experience. By hardening the application, an online retailer can minimize the restrictions and additional forms of verification requests (such as step-up authentication) made to its customers.”

“We see this recognition from Gartner as a continuation of our recent industry accolades that point to our innovation and leadership in the sector, providing CISOs, software architects and mobile app developers with excellent user experiences through the power of our proven, SaaS security services,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “Verimatrix security technologies consistently prevent cybercriminals from hijacking apps, APIs and devices – helping to protect corporate IP, consumer PII data, development code, and the data connections that feed enterprise SIEMs.”

Verimatrix’s cybersecurity technologies include:

Verimatrix XTD – Enterprise threat detection via mobile apps, APIs and unmanaged devices to aid in compliance and security incident management through the collection and analysis of security events

Verimatrix Code Shield – Protects application code via a customizable security toolkit

Verimatrix App Shield – SaaS in-app protection for Android and iOS apps

Verimatrix Key Shield – Protects cryptographic keys to meet high-end compliance requirements

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

