Sokn Engineering Announces the Appointment of Its New Board of Director – Bash Kazi

Whitefish, Montana–(Newsfile Corp. – October 11, 2022) – Sókn Engineering, Inc., a woman-owned STEM company developing software for the algorithmic trading industry with its proprietary predictive algorithms which accurately and consistently predict price action movements, today announced the appointment of Bash Kazi to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Bash as an independent director to Sókn Engineering” said Cassie Monaco, CEO, Sókn. “We look forward to tapping into Bash’s vast technical expertise and his global leadership network” as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for our shareholders.

“Mr. Kazi brings to the Board over 30 years of industry expertise in technology and project management, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and engineering at Fortune 500 companies including 3M and Exxon. Mr. Kazi has served in numerous executive positions and mentored several start-ups in technology, health care, automotive, security and defense sectors to lead execution and delivery of programs worth several billion dollars with US government agencies since 2002. Several of his start-ups have achieved multi-million dollar exits and two of them resulted in IPO’s. Bash holds graduate and post graduate engineering and technology management degrees from McGill University, Canada and Stanford University, USA.

“I am honored to join the Sókn Board and excited to assist the management team in this game changing opportunity. I am very impressed with the technical capabilities of this team and look forward to helping steward the strategic vision of the founders into effective tactical actions that deliver a much needed and valuable application for the trading sector.”

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering is a woman owned STEM Company that is at the forefront of predictive algorithms that entrap and predict commodity price movements. Sókn’s HyperFund Engine, its first product based on proprietary mathematics and developed over a nine-year period, entraps the market’s algorithms and moves in tandem to generate qualified, accurate, and consistent trades.

