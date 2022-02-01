Verily Appoints Andrew Trister, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer

Health AI and digital health leader brings decades of experience advancing population health initiatives at Apple and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Trister, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Trister will be responsible for leading the company’s population health initiatives and will provide expertise across Verily’s portfolio as the company furthers its precision health strategy.





Dr. Trister is a distinguished scientific leader with two decades of experience leveraging new technologies to translate research into product, drive population health initiatives and increase access to care. He joins Verily from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where he served as the Deputy Director of Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence. In this role, he led the Foundation’s development and investment in digital health and artificial intelligence to address global health inequities. He also served as a lead for the foundation’s COVID-19 pandemic response where he created a government and industry consortium to speed the development and uptake of molecular and antigen tests for use globally.

Prior to The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Trister was a founding member of Apple’s Health team, where he led clinical research and machine learning with Apple partners. He was responsible for developing and executing studies to discover novel biomarkers for Alzheimer disease and leading population health management programs. Prior to Apple, he was a senior physician at Sage Bionetworks, where he designed and shipped ResearchKit, an open-source tool for large-scale clinical trials and developed infrastructure to share and collaborate on medical imaging.

“Andrew is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of leading transformative health technology initiatives at leading organizations focused on improving human health,” said Stephen Gillett, Chief Executive Officer at Verily. “His expertise in leveraging data and technology to improve access to care and outcomes will be critical as Verily advances our focus on precision health.”

“What excites me about Verily is the opportunity to join the company at such a pivotal time in its journey to better understand, prevent and treat disease at scale,” said Andrew Trister, MD, PhD. “I look forward to partnering with an incredible team of industry experts to close the gap between research and care and advance learnings at the individual level to impact larger populations.”

Dr. Trister’s appointment follows the recent senior leadership additions of Laura O’Donnell as General Counsel and Utpal Koppikar as Chief Financial Officer at Verily.

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care and health financing to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

