KRK Launches Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss Studio Monitors

An Industry-first in Pro Audio, Limited-edition Artist Signature Release



Designed to Highlight the Legendary Producer’s Signature Style, the CLASSIC 8ss Provide Iconic KRK Sound Quality

NASHVILLE, AUGUST 1, 2023 ― Building off the esteemed CLASSIC line of studio monitors, KRK delivers an industry first in pro audio with the new limited-edition signature artist release, the KRK Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss. Designed in collaboration with the legendary Producer whose work has been featured on eight GRAMMY-winning albums, these eight-inch studio monitors offer all the features that have cemented the CLASSIC 8 monitors as Storch’s speaker of choice. Limited to only 500 pairs, each CLASSIC 8ss―aka Scott Storch model―offers a distinctive gold chrome electroplated front baffle, as well as Storch’s logo and signature, making it a unique solution for any professional engineer, mixer, and/or Scott Storch fan.

“For years, the KRK CLASSIC 8 monitors have been essential to my artistic music-making process,” says Scott Storch. “To now have personalized versions of my favorite studio monitors is an exciting venture for me. Designing these monitors has been such a cool experience―one that you don’t often see happen. I’m honored that KRK chose me for its first-ever artist collaboration. I can’t wait to see everyone rocking the Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss monitors.”

“We are excited to launch our first artist signature series model―and with none other than Scott Storch, an innovator in production and a legend in the music industry,” says Sterling Doak, Senior Director of Marketing for Gibson Brands. “Scott has consistently been supportive of KRK. Between his initial adoption of the original CLASSIC 8 models in his studio and serving as a mentor for the KRK Kreator Classic, Scott’s partnership with the Gibson family has been a significant one. Now, the KRK Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss allow us to showcase Scott as a marquee artist. This signature model was designed with Scott to emphasize the eccentric, unique flair that brought him to the level of notoriety he has today.”

With a shimmering gold chrome faceplate replacing the black on the monitor’s front baffle, Storch’s personal style shines throughout the CLASSIC 8ss. Storch’s signature sits in the top right corner of the front panel, while the rear panel features a Scott Storch logo—complete with his iconic sunglasses―along with his signature, making it a truly unique sound solution, for any studio or space looking to elevate the vibe and aesthetic.

While these iconic monitors differ from the original CLASSIC 8 models in a purely visual way, they include all the features that have made this model Storch’s personal monitor. Built on KRK’s legacy of sonic accuracy and performance, the CLASSIC series incorporates over 30 years of innovation, borrowing concepts from the brand’s previous lines.

The new CLASSIC 8ss is an active (self-powered) two-way studio monitor that utilizes a one-inch textile soft dome tweeter paired with an 8” Glass Aramid Woofer. The built-in power amplifiers provide a total of 100 watts of power, with a 75-watt amp driving the woofer and a 25-watt amp for the tweeter. The CLASSIC 8ss defaults to a new flat frequency solution for more critical listening and more accurate mixes. With the optional ability to engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost, this new solution provides the enhanced bass response and sound that music creators have loved for years.

The new KRK Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss Studio Monitors are available now as a limited run of 500 pairs, and retail at $299 per speaker. Please visit an authorized KRK dealer or www.krkmusic.com for more information. Explore the new KRK Scott Storch CLASSIC 8ss at: https://www.krkmusic.com/Studio-Monitors/SCOTT-STORCH-CLASSIC-8SS.

Scott Storch photo credit: Felipe Cuevas for KRK.

Watch and share the video interview with Scott Storch, HERE.