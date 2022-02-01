Verbatim™ and XtremeMac ™Announce Exclusive Collaboration

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verbatim™, a legacy technology company, and XtremeMac Sarl, a premium brand of Apple tech accessories, are excited to announce the collaboration and distribution of the complete line of XtremeMac products throughout North and South America.

Today, XtremeMac – the renowned “by Apple Fans, for Apple Fans” brand – announced the exclusive distribution agreement with Verbatim, a global industry leader in technology.

Pioneering innovative accessories for Apple devices since 2001, including the launch of the first case for iPod, Daniel Charbit, CEO of XtremeMac Sarl, is anticipating the success of the partnership, “We are about to embark on a whole exciting era for XtremeMac and we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with a company that shares our same passion for product innovation and excellent customer support.” Charbit goes on to say, “We are positive that Verbatim will do proper justice to the XtremeMac brand and we can’t wait for Apple fans to see the new range coming soon across North and South America.”

Verbatim, an industry pioneer with a wide array of quality tech products, is equally excited about the partnership. Russell Sanders, Executive Sales Director of Verbatim Americas says, “We are proud to partner with XtremeMac and distribute its product lines to customers in the Americas. Through our collaboration, we look forward to representing XtremeMac’s strong focus on design trends and technology innovation for all its accessories.”

This immediate partnership involves Verbatim’s distribution of the complete range of XtremeMac accessories including its White Line and Eco-Friendly product lines, totaling 14 products available for distribution.

About Verbatim™

For more than 50 years, Verbatim® has built a future that seamlessly integrates technology in ways that improve how people everywhere live, work and play. As a pioneer in the development of floppy disks and optical media technology, we continue to lead the industry with an extensive selection of data storage devices, computer peripherals, gaming solutions and LED lighting technology, all renowned for their exceptional quality, performance and reliability. Verbatim® – TECHNOLOGY YOU CAN TRUST® www.verbatim.com

About XtremeMac™

First on Apple Accessories since 2001, European based with its Head Quarter in Luxembourg, XtremeMac offers premium products made to enhance the use of all Apple devices, with the aim to answer every aspect of the Apple fan needs, with accessories for iMac, MacBook, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. All XtremeMac products elevate the Apple experience with clean form, innovative features and intuitive experiences. Always caring and striving on how Apple enthusiasts use our devices. www.xtrememac.com

