Venice M. Goodwine, Former Department of the Air Force and Space Force CIO, Joins CORAS Board of Advisors

CORAS, the only IL5-authorized decision intelligence platform used across the Department of War (DoW, formerly the DoD), announced today that Venice M. Goodwine has joined its Board of Advisors. Mrs. Goodwine most recently served as Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force (USAF) and Space Force (SF), where she led Enterprise IT, Data & Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity directorates – overseeing a $17B portfolio enabling missions of approximately 20,000 cyber operations and support personnel. Mrs. Goodwine’s experience moving USAF forward with leading technology makes her an ideal advisor for CORAS as it expands leading edge Agentic AI solutions and contracts within the DoW.

“As the former Chief Information Officer of the Department of the Air Force, I understand the vital role that timely, trusted, secure and actionable information plays in safeguarding our nation,” Mrs. Goodwine said. “CORAS is at the forefront of delivering decision intelligence solutions that turn complex data into strategic advantage – accelerating mission outcomes, strengthening readiness, and enhancing investment decisions across the national security enterprise. I am honored to join the CORAS Board of Advisors and look forward to contributing to its mission of equipping our warfighters with the tools they need to make faster, smarter, and more secure decisions.”

A recognized technology and cybersecurity leader, Mrs. Goodwine previously served as the Director of Enterprise IT in the Air Force CIO office and as Chief Information Security Officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she managed roughly $208M in annual cybersecurity expenditures. She announced her retirement from federal service earlier this year after more than three decades in government.

“It is an honor to have Venice Goodwine as part of our broader agentic decision intelligence visionaries to help CORAS expand our collaboration with customers, data optimization, and mission vigilance,” said Moe Jafari, CEO of CORAS.

Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS, said, “Venice’s track record integrating cyber, data, and enterprise IT at global scale aligns directly with CORAS’s mission to deliver secure, real-time AI decision intelligence advantage. Her insights and real-world experience will help CORAS deliver ROI and 10-50x productivity today, expanding and accelerating readiness outcomes for the Warfighter.“

CORAS and its Agentic Agent GARY operate at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments, including NIPR and SIPR, offering profound ROI and 50+x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

