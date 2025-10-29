Bausch Health to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29
LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) will release third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Bausch Health will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT to discuss results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. U.S. EDT
|
Webcast:
A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Garen Sarafian
|
Katie Savastano
|
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)
|
(908) 541-3785
