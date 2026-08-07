VendPlacer Surpasses 640 Vending Operators as Its Marketplace for Vending Machine Location Placement Expands Nationwide

Austin-based platform connects independent vending operators with property owners in all 50 U.S. states, addressing a fragmented market historically dominated by cold outreach and paid lead lists.

VendPlacer, an online marketplace for vending machine location placement, announced today that its platform has surpassed 640 registered vending operators. According to the company, new operators register at a rate of 15 to 20 per day, and registered operators are located across all 50 U.S. states.

VendPlacer was founded in 2025 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The platform allows property owners – including office buildings, warehouses, apartment complexes, gyms, and retail spaces – to list available locations for vending machine installation. Registered vending operators access those listings through the platform.

VendPlacer is a software-as-a-service platform. Its user base includes independent operators, multi-unit vending businesses, and new entrants to the vending industry.

Company-Reported Milestones

According to VendPlacer, since launching its current pricing model in July 2026 the company has recorded 640-plus registered vending operators across all 50 U.S. states; 15 to 20 new operator registrations per day; and active location inventory in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Orlando, Tampa, and the greater New York metropolitan area. The figures reflect the company’s internal records and have not been independently verified.

Founder Commentary

“Vending operators have historically found placement locations through cold outreach or by contracting third-party locator services,” said Zach Arrow, founder of VendPlacer. “We built a marketplace where property owners and operators can connect directly in one location.”

Arrow added: “We see registered operator activity in every major U.S. metropolitan area, including Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.”

Market Context

The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) is the trade association representing the U.S. convenience services industry, which includes vending, micro markets, and office coffee service. The industry comprises thousands of independently operated businesses across the United States.

About VendPlacer, Inc.

VendPlacer, Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based technology company operating an online marketplace for vending machine location placement in the United States. VendPlacer was founded in 2025 by Zach Arrow.

Media Contact

Zach Arrow, Founder

zach@vendplacer.com

SOURCE: VendPlacer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire