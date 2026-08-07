A New Chapter for Independent Real Estate in the East Bay

Vanguard Properties & Abio Properties Unite Around a Shared Commitment to Independence, Relationships, and Service

At a time when much of the real estate industry continues to consolidate, two well-known Bay Area independent brokerages have chosen a different path. Vanguard Properties is proud to announce that Abio Properties will join Vanguard Properties, bringing together two respected independent companies built on a shared commitment to exceptional service, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep community relationships.

Vanguard Properties, Montclair, Oakland

As part of the transition, Abio Properties will officially become part of Vanguard Properties, marking a new chapter for its agents and clients. While the Abio name will retire, the trusted relationships and personalized service the brokerage has cultivated throughout the East Bay for nearly a decade will continue-now backed by the expanded resources, marketing, technology, and regional network of Vanguard Properties.

Founded in 2016, Abio Properties earned a reputation for its collaborative culture and client-first philosophy, serving communities throughout Oakland, Berkeley, Lamorinda, Walnut Creek, the surrounding East Bay, and San Francisco. That same relationship-driven philosophy has long defined Vanguard Properties. Rather than pursuing growth for growth’s sake, both brokerages have built their businesses around local expertise, entrepreneurial agents, and lasting client relationships – making this partnership a natural evolution rooted in shared values.

“The future of independent real estate isn’t getting smaller, it’s getting stronger,” said James Nunemacher, CEO & Founder of Vanguard Properties. “At a time when so many independent brokerages are disappearing, we’re proving there’s another path. By bringing together organizations that share the same values, we strengthen what’s made independent real estate so successful: local expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and relationships that put clients first.”

For clients, the transition means access to an expanded network of experienced professionals, enhanced marketing capabilities, broader regional exposure, and the support of one of the Bay Area’s largest independent brokerages – all while continuing to work with the trusted advisors they know.

For agents, joining Vanguard Properties opens the door to industry-leading creative services, technology, education, and collaboration across a company recognized for empowering entrepreneurial professionals to build thriving businesses without sacrificing their independence.

Cameron Platt & Linnette Edwards, Co-Founders of Abio Properties

“From the beginning, our priority has been finding a place where our agents could continue to thrive without compromising the culture that has always defined Abio,” said Linnette Edwards and Cameron Platt, Abio Properties co-founders. “Vanguard gives us the scale and resources to better serve our clients while preserving the independence, personal relationships, creativity, and collaborative spirit that have always mattered most to our team. This partnership is a powerful affirmation that independence remains one of the greatest strengths in real estate.”

By bringing together two organizations that share the same philosophy, Vanguard Properties continues to demonstrate that growth and independence are not mutually exclusive-they’re complementary.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: David Chol, Executive Vice President – Enterprise Growth | (225) 328-2205 | david@vanguardproperties.com

ABOUT VANGUARD PROPERTIES:

Founded in 1986, Vanguard Properties is the largest independently owned real estate brokerage in the Bay Area, serving clients across San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and the East Bay. For four decades, the company has built a reputation for exceptional representation, innovative marketing, and a collaborative culture that empowers both its agents and clients. By pairing deep local expertise with a forward-thinking approach to real estate, Vanguard Properties continues to set the standard for service across the region. VanguardProperties.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Properties

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire