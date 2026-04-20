Vendict Launches Managed Third-Party Risk Management Solution Powered by Agentic AI to Help Security Teams Eliminate Vendor Risk Assessment Backlogs

New offering combines TPRM-specific, AI-powered analysis with deep GRC expertise and agentic workflows to manage and accelerate vendor risk assessments

Vendict , a leader in AI-driven third-party risk management, today announced the launch of its Managed TPRM Solution , a new service designed to help organizations rapidly assess vendor risk, eliminate security review backlogs, and gain continuous visibility into third-party exposure. The solution combines Vendict’s advanced agentic AI technology with a dedicated team of risk experts to analyze vendor documentation, identify gaps, and deliver actionable assessments in a fraction of the time and cost required by traditional approaches.

Background

As organizations explore agentic AI technologies to improve operational efficiency, Third-party risk management (TPRM), with its labor-intensive workflows and heavy documentation requirements, is a natural area for AI-driven transformation. However, replicating complex enterprise workflows is far from trivial, and effective TPRM still requires experienced GRC professionals to validate findings and manage the process.

About the New Offering

Vendict’s Managed TPRM Solution automates the most time-consuming aspects of vendor assessments. Its AI agents can chase vendors for documentation and questionnaire answers, locate relevant security and privacy information within vendor documentation, analyze controls against the organization’s standards and regulations, and surface risk insights for rapid decision-making. Vendict’s GRC experts then validate findings and deliver a complete assessment with clear recommendations and a mitigation plan.

Vendict’s AI agents continuously collect and analyze vendor data across customers’ entire ecosystem, giving them full, up-to-date visibility across all third parties

Vendict surfaces risks, gaps, and changes as they emerge, so customers always have a complete and current view of their vendor risk posture

The company’s GRC experts run the entire TPRM process, from vendor outreach to audit-ready reporting, fully aligned to your workflow, while customers maintain visibility and control

“Third-party ecosystems are expanding faster than security teams can keep up,” said Udi Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Vendict. “Traditional TPRM processes were never designed to operate at today’s scale. With our Managed TPRM Solution, we’re introducing a new model where agentic AI and human expertise work together to dramatically accelerate vendor assessments while improving accuracy and depth of analysis.”

The company’s AI platform was designed specifically to understand the complex language of security frameworks, vendor documentation, and compliance evidence. By automatically identifying relevant controls and evaluating them against internal standards, the system eliminates the manual effort that typically consumes security and compliance teams.

“Our platform uses agentic AI to perform the heavy analytical work that traditionally required hours of manual review,” said Michael Keslassy, Co-founder and CTO of Vendict. “Our AI agents can locate the right information across vendor security documents, interpret how those controls map to your policies, and identify potential risk gaps. This allows security teams to move from document hunting to real risk decision-making.”

Beyond agentic AI and automation, Vendict’s service includes a dedicated team of experienced risk professionals who ensure that assessments reflect real-world security expertise and organizational context.

“Technology alone cannot fully evaluate third-party risk,” said Merav Vered, VP of GRC and Strategic Initiatives at Vendict. “Effective TPRM requires deep knowledge of security frameworks, regulatory requirements, and how vendor controls operate in practice in each unique industry and organization. Our team works alongside the AI to validate findings, interpret nuanced risks, and deliver assessments that organizations can confidently act on.”

The Managed TPRM Solution is designed for organizations facing vendor review backlogs, limited security resources, or growing third-party ecosystems. By combining AI, automation, and expert oversight, Vendict enables teams to accelerate vendor onboarding, close risk visibility gaps, and strengthen their overall security posture, aligned with leading best practices.

Key Benefits

Full, continuous visibility across the entire vendor ecosystem – not just part of it

Complete offloading of the TPRM process – from onboarding to reporting

Execution aligned to existing workflow – no process changes required

Continuous risk, gap, and change detection – always up-to-date posture

Complimentary, Limited-Time Offer

To help organizations experience the solution firsthand, Vendict is offering a complimentary vendor risk assessment for one third-party organization . This Third-Party Risk Decision Report demonstrates how Vendict’s AI agents and GRC specialists work together to analyze vendor documentation, evaluate security controls, and deliver actionable risk insights, including:

Identified security and compliance gaps

Risk severity scoring

Evidence-linked findings

Actionable remediation guidance

To sign up for a free vendor risk assessment, visit: https://vendict.com/managed-tprm-campaign-lp

About Vendict

Vendict is redefining how organizations manage third-party risk. Our end-to-end Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) managed solution combines AI-native automation with expert GRC services to transform how organizations identify, assess, and manage vendor risk. Vendict provides enterprises with the scalability, speed, and precision required to navigate today’s complex regulatory and threat landscapes. Founded in 2020, headquartered in NY, and with offices around the world, Vendict is backed by Moneta VC, JAL Ventures, NFX, Disruptive AI, Cardumen Capital, Cyber Club London, and others.

CONTACT:

Hen Amartely

Head of Product Marketing, Vendict

972506789708

hen@vendict.com

SOURCE: Vendict

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire