NetReputation to Host Free SEO and AEO Webinar on AI Search Visibility and LLM Attribution in 2026

NetReputation , a leading online reputation management and digital services provider, will host a free webinar on SEO and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) for business and marketing professionals looking to stay competitive as AI continues to reshape how search results are surfaced and how brands get discovered.

The webinar is scheduled for April 29th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. Marketing leaders and business professionals can reserve their spot at this link . A replay will be available to all registered attendees.

The session will be led by Megan Geiss, NetReputation’s Director of SEO. Geiss leads the company’s search strategy practice and brings deep expertise in SEO, GEO , and AEO to the NetReputation leadership team, where she works directly with brands navigating the shift from traditional search to AI-driven discovery.

During the webinar, Geiss will cover how Google’s search experience has changed, how large language models decide which brands to surface and trust, and what marketing teams can do right now to close the growing gap between AI-driven discovery and measurable attribution.

Topics covered during the session will include:

How Google’s SERP has evolved and what outdated content strategies are now costing brands in lost visibility and cannibalized traffic

Why product pages, industry pages, and ICP-specific pages are becoming higher-priority ranking levers for both traditional SEO and AEO

How LLMs evaluate content freshness and multi-source consistency when deciding which brands to surface in AI-generated answers

The attribution gap created when users discover brands through ChatGPT or Gemini, and why direct traffic numbers no longer tell the full story.

Three actions marketing teams can take this week to improve search visibility, LLM positioning, and lead attribution accuracy

The webinar is open to business owners, executives, marketing directors, and digital marketing professionals across all industries who want to understand how AI is reshaping search and what to do about it.

Following the session, attendees are welcome to connect with NetReputation’s team for a complimentary strategy consultation.

Learn more about NetReputation’s SEO and reputation management solutions at netreputation.com.

About NetReputation

NetReputation is the premier online reputation management firm trusted by the world’s most recognized Enterprise and SMB brands, influential executives, and discerning private individuals. Through a powerful fusion of advanced content strategy, crisis response, reputation monitoring, review management, digital privacy, and precision SEO , NetReputation helps clients take control of their digital narrative and dominate the search results that matter most. To learn more, visit netreputation.com.

Media Contact:

Valeria Grinberg

valeria@netreputation.com

941-259-4872

SOURCE: NetReputation.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire