Velas Resorts Unveils Holiday Celebrations Across Mexico

Velas Resorts , renowned for its collection of luxury and ultra-luxury all-inclusive properties across Mexico, has announced its 2026 holiday offerings, with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s programming at each property. In Mexico, the holiday season is built around gathering. Families come together for posadas, Christmas Eve dinners and long meals shared over music, and traditions such as piñatas, ponche and mariachi are passed from one generation to the next. Velas Resorts brings that spirit into its resorts, so guests who are away from home can still take part in the season’s rituals, set against the beaches of the Mexican Pacific, Caribbean and Baja coasts. Guests can also celebrate with their own in-suite Christmas trees, pre-decorated or with ornaments to decorate together.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya

From December 18 to January 1, the resort hosts nightly entertainment, ranging from Mexican Night with live music, mariachi, traditional dances and authentic culinary stations and fire shows that light up the oceanfront with choreography, fire juggling and rhythmic beats to pirate-themed acrobatic shows and Cinema Under the Stars. New Year’s Eve closes the calendar with a gala themed Under the Stars and a live band.

Grand Velas Los Cabos

The season opens with a private Thanksgiving celebration on November 26 at Del Mar Terrace for guests of Grand Velas Los Cabos and Grand Velas Boutique. The evening includes a holiday-inspired buffet, live music, a Mexican fair, artisan market, and a fireworks show. On December 1, the Main Garden hosts the Christmas tree lighting, synchronized with fireworks and a live choir. Guests are treated to churros, holiday cookies, cupcakes, a popsicle cart, hot chocolate, traditional Mexican ponche and seasonal mocktails. On December 25, Santa arrives via helicopter before a Pajama Christmas Brunch with live music oceanfront. Throughout the Festive period, the resort hosts themed dinners from Fire & Smoke, Baja Nights with BBQ Baja cuisine, a fire show and a live band to Mercado, mexican street food, artisanal tequila and mezcal, live music, salsa dancing, fireworks and fair games. The Kids Club schedules a pajama party, puppet show, Mexican party, karaoke night, and more. Families can also join mini camping at the Palapa, a folklore show and Mexican fair, a Mexican market, family karaoke at Sky Bar, and a starlit bonfire with s’mores and music. Adults can enjoy Latin Grooves with a live band at Sky Bar and a mojito class at the Activities Center, both for guests 18 and older. A San José del Cabo city tour departs the main lobby every Thursday with a reservation.

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos

Christmas Eve begins on December 24 with a Bourbon & Mezcal Masterclass in the Agave Tasting Room, rediscovering classic American cocktails with a Latin twist. That evening, Loto serves a four-course contemporary Mexican dinner paired with boutique Mexican wines. On December 24 and 25, Roca offers a three-course lunch of signature sandwiches and seasonal desserts, while Bar 51 serves modern versions of classic American and European holiday drinks all day. A traditional American Christmas dinner at Loto on December 25 is paired with a tasting of global sparkling wines.On December 31, Loto hosts a six-course dinner with fine Mexican wine pairings and a live quartet performing American classics. Later, Bar 51 turns into a late-night party with a live DJ and Mexican-inspired cocktails. A midnight champagne toast and private fireworks display over the Sea of Cortez take place on the Oceanfront Terrace. On January 1, Del Mar serves breakfast with a mimosa and Bloody Mary station, and the poolside hosts open-air paella, signature 2027 cocktails and live music.

Mar del Cabo

The holiday season begins December 1 with the installation of the resort’s Christmas tree and festive decor. On December 24, a pasta-making class opens the week, followed by a special dinner on December 25. December 26 includes morning yoga at Terraza Sol, an interactive guacamole, nachos and salsa bar at lunch, a mixology class and a stargazing experience with a telescope and storytelling. December 27 features a Baja Sushi & Poke Bar, and December 28 brings a Mexican popsicle cart with cocktail infusions, holiday bingo with prizes and a taco night at Patio del Mar. A ceviche and aguachile bar is served on December 29. December 30 offers a four-course Baja Taco Omakase, 2-for-1 craft beers and a Year-End Vision Board Workshop at Terraza Encanto.

On December 31, guests start with a cacao ceremony at Terraza Sol and a guided tasting with Monte Xanic winery led by a sommelier, followed by a New Year’s Eve dinner and party at Patio del Mar. New Year’s Day opens with a recovery station and special breakfast at Encanto Restaurant. Happy hour runs December 26 through 30 with rotating cocktails and a fresh coconut station, alongside live DJ sets by the pool.

The December 25 dinner is priced at $95 USD, and the New Year’s Eve dinner and party is $120 USD.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Thanksgiving week begins with Guest Chef Victor Howard’s signature barbecue and grill dinners by the beach. Each evening highlights live-fire cooking with a different theme, from fresh seafood to Mexican-inspired flavors. On November 26, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner overlooking the beach at the resort’s Ocean Garden will also feature live music.

For the festive season, Ocean Garden becomes Magic Ville December 18 through 25. The Christmas village includes a carousel, a Santa Claus cottage, family picnics, piñatas, games, and live shows with children’s favorite characters. The resort’s iconic Christmas tree lighting will have its own experience with festive music, seasonal treats and warm beverages. A traditional Christmas Eve dinner oceanfront on December 24, pairing holiday flavors with live music. On December 25, Santa arrives with his elves, Pancho and other characters. The New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31 at Ocean Garden includes a gourmet menu, live music, a midnight toast and fireworks.

Velas Vallarta

Christmas activities include a tree lighting, letters to Santa, Santa’s arrival, a posada with piñata and a paint-your-own-nutcracker workshop. The resort marks the Winter Solstice on December 20. Seasonal offerings include tennis lessons, cooking classes, a smoothie workshop, and a jicaleta workshop, where guests learn to prepare the regional snack of jícama on a stick, dressed with lime, chile and chamoy.

Casa Velas

On November 27, Thanksgiving is celebrated with a plated dinner at Emiliano or Tau Beach Club. During the season, the lobby and shared spaces are decorated with a christmas tree featuring handcrafted details and national symbolism. Emiliano Restaurant offers special holiday menus with signature cocktails, paired wines and live entertainment. New Year’s Eve is themed Golden Night.

For more information please visit https://www.velasresorts.com/ .

About Velas Resorts:

Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, and Los Cabos have earned 70 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for services and facilities include one MICHELIN Star for Cocina de Autor restaurant in both Los Cabos and Riviera Maya, Virtuoso’s Best Family Program, Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Award for SE Spa, and TripAdvisor’s Top Hotels in the World, among others. Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, properties include Grand Velas Los Cabos, with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort; Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, which enjoys a long stretch of pristine beach and a dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Madre mountains; and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, offering a sophisticated resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. Velas Vallarta is a family-friendly resort in Puerto Vallarta, offering spacious suites, gourmet dining, and spa treatments with ocean and Sierra Madre views on 10 beachfront acres along Banderas Bay. Casa Velas is a boutique adults-only hotel located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course where guests have beach access at Táu Beach Club, a casual, relaxed atmosphere overlooking the ocean, with a jacuzzi, pool, delectable cuisine, and an expansive event space. Mar del Cabo, a boutique hotel on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, is the only European Plan property. Opened January 2024, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos is a new 79-suite resort and concept in the all-inclusive space. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com .

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Media Contact:

Kenzie Johnston

KWE Partners

330-647-8058

kenzie@kwepr.com

SOURCE: Velas Resorts

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