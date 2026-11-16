From Beachside Days to Italian Evenings: Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Introduces YAYA Beach Club and Tuscany

The resort introduces a new beach club experience and Italian dining destination, bringing fresh flavors, sunset rituals and a new social rhythm to its intimate Maldivian island setting.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues its evolution with the introduction of YAYA Beach Club and Tuscany, two distinctive additions to the resort’s dining and lifestyle experiences. Following the unveiling of its reimagined villas earlier this year, the latest developments bring a fresh dimension to island life, combining relaxed beachside gatherings, music, creative cocktails and the warmth of Italian hospitality.

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The launch coincided with the resort’s 28th anniversary celebrations, held from October 28 to 30 under the theme A New Rhythm of the Reef. The three-day program brought together international DJs, live entertainment, wellness experiences and a special culinary residency by Chef Fatjon Goga, marking another milestone for the first resort in the Sun Siyam portfolio, which opened in 1998.

YAYA Beach Club: A New Signature Experience

At the heart of this new chapter is YAYA Beach Club, the first introduction of this new Sun Siyam Signature Experience across the resort collection. Designed as a relaxed social space where food, drinks, music and playful moments come together, YAYA brings fresh energy to the island while remaining true to the intimate character of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the group’s Privé Collection.

The experience unfolds naturally throughout the day, beginning with Club Café, where speciality coffee and music set a relaxed atmosphere. As the day progresses, Smoothies & Spritzes offers refreshing drinks and cocktails, complemented by casual beachside dining, sharing plates, island-inspired games and informal tasting experiences.

What sets YAYA apart is its attention to the smaller moments of hospitality. From chilled towels and fresh coconuts to spontaneous drinks and thoughtful surprises from the team, the concept is designed to create memorable experiences that feel natural and personal rather than programmed. As the afternoon moves towards sunset, music and cocktails introduce a new rhythm through YAYA’s signature sunset ritual. The concept also includes special monthly Full Moon Soirées, bringing together candlelight, music, sharing plates and drinks beneath the Maldivian night sky.

Open daily from 10:30 am to 7 pm, YAYA Beach Club welcomes guests of all ages until 5 pm, offering a relaxed beachfront setting for lunch, speciality coffee and refreshing drinks. From 5 pm to 7 pm, the atmosphere transitions to an adults-only experience for drinks, music and sunset moments. Food service is for lunch only. As the first YAYA Beach Club in the Sun Siyam portfolio, the concept marks the beginning of a new Signature Experience designed to become a recognizable part of the group’s hospitality offering.

Tuscany: The Warmth of Italian Dining by the Ocean

Complementing the relaxed energy of YAYA Beach Club, Tuscany introduces a different dining experience to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, inspired by the warmth, generosity and simplicity of Italian cuisine.

Tuscany will welcome guests for dinner daily from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, offering an inviting destination for leisurely evenings where quality ingredients, familiar Italian flavors and a welcoming atmosphere take centre stage.

Rather than focusing on formal dining, Tuscany celebrates the pleasure of sharing good food and conversation. From freshly prepared pasta and Italian favorites to carefully selected ingredients and comforting Mediterranean flavors, the restaurant brings the spirit of Italian hospitality to the shores of the Maldives. The concept is centered on relaxed, unhurried dining, offering guests an opportunity to enjoy an intimate evening by the ocean.

Guests staying at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef may enjoy one dining experience at Tuscany during their stay, while those wishing to return receive a 50% discount on food for subsequent visits.

The introduction of Tuscany was celebrated during the resort’s 28th anniversary program with a special culinary residency by Chef Fatjon Goga, whose approach to contemporary Italian and Mediterranean cuisine reflects the restaurant’s inspiration. Born in Albania and shaped by his culinary career in Italy, Chef Goga has worked in acclaimed kitchens including Don Alfonso and Arnolfo. Since 2022, he has led Osteria Grande in Arezzo’s historic Piazza Grande, where Tuscan traditions, seasonal ingredients and refined techniques come together.​​​​​​​ During the anniversary celebrations, guests were introduced to his culinary philosophy through a special dining program, including a signature dinner, a hands-on pasta masterclass and an intimate culinary experience highlighting the stories and inspirations behind his cooking.

A New Chapter for Sun Siyam Vilu Reef

Together, YAYA Beach Club and Tuscany introduce two complementary experiences to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. While YAYA brings a playful, social atmosphere to the island’s daytime offering, Tuscany invites guests to slow down and enjoy the pleasures of Italian dining in the evening. The new venues follow the resort’s recent villa enhancements and form part of its continued evolution, bringing fresh experiences to the island while preserving the personalized service, natural surroundings and intimate atmosphere that have defined Vilu Reef since its opening in 1998.

As the first resort in the Sun Siyam portfolio, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef continues to build on its heritage, combining the warmth of Maldivian hospitality with new experiences that invite guests to discover a different rhythm of island life.

To find out more, please visit the Sun Siyam Vilu Reef website.

Notes to editors:

About Sun Siyam Vilu Reef:

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has been welcoming guests longer than almost anywhere else in the collection. And it shows, in the best possible way. This is an island with soul: intimate, unhurried, and steeped in the kind of Maldivian warmth that never dates. Guests come for the sun-lit seclusion, the 24-hour All-Inclusive, and the iridescent house reef; they return for something harder to name. Perhaps it is the spa rituals drawn from traditional technique. Perhaps it’s the experiences that draw from our Maldivian roots or the six dining venues that take you across the globe. Or perhaps it is simply the feeling, from the very first moment, of coming home. Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the original Siyam hotel, is located on the private island of Meedhuffushi in the South Nilandhe Atoll.

About Sun Siyam Group:

Founded in 1990 by Hon. Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Sun Siyam Group is a proudly Maldivian hospitality and investment group built on a deep connection to the islands, their people, and a long standing culture of open hearted hospitality. The Group’s journey began with the establishment of Sun Travels and Tours, founded with personal savings and no external backing, laying the foundation for what would become one of the Maldives’ most influential tourism groups.

Today, the Group stands as one of the country’s leading tourism contributors and employers, with a diversified portfolio spanning hospitality, travel services, diving, construction, media, and sustainability driven ventures.

The resort journey began with the opening of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef in 1998 and has since expanded into a collection of six distinctive resorts, including five properties in the Maldives and one in Sri Lanka. Unified under The House of Siyam, the portfolio spans three collections: Luxury, represented by Sun Siyam Iru Fushi; Lifestyle, including Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World; and Privé, comprising Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

Operating across the Maldives and Sri Lanka, and supported by global sales and representation offices across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas, Sun Siyam Group continues to strengthen its international presence while remaining deeply rooted in Maldivian heritage, authenticity, and community. United by a shared purpose, the Group remains committed to championing extraordinary experiences while shaping the future of modern island hospitality

To find out more, visit sunsiyam.com or follow @sunsiyamresorts on social channels.

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Media Contact:

Kenzie Johnston

ITPR

330.647.8058

kenzie@itpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Sun Siyam Resorts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire