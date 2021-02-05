VANS Brand Showcase Store Gangnam Creates an Authentic Experience With HARMAN Professional Solutions

TechDataPS Co., Ltd. equips the iconic footwear brand’s new Seoul location with a sophisticated networked audio system spanning two floors

SEOUL, South Korea—TechDataPS Co., Ltd. recently equipped the new VANS Brand Showcase Store in Seoul’s Gangnam district with a HARMAN Professional Solutions audio system spanning two floors and featuring JBL loudspeakers, Crown amplifiers and dbx zone processors.

In addition to being a retail outlet for the brand’s extensive footwear and apparel line, VANS Brand Showcase Store Gangnam aims to immerse visitors in the company’s history and style. The first floor features a “shoppable timeline” of throwback merchandise, books, vinyl records and more, as well as a DJ booth and a functioning wall of vintage loudspeakers. The second floor houses a “customization zone” where customers can design and personalize their own shoes and apparel, as well as space for hosting weekly workshops and events.

To provide balanced audio coverage for background music and special events on both levels of the store, VANS Brand Showcase Store Gangnam required high-quality loudspeakers and a flexible zone management system. To achieve these goals, TechDataPS Co., Ltd. equipped the store with state-of-the-art JBL Control Series loudspeakers, Crown amplifiers and dbx zone processors.

In order to ensure optimum audio coverage and clarity, TechDataPS Co., Ltd. deployed a range of JBL Control Series loudspeakers throughout the store. JBL Control 65 P/T full-range pendant speakers provide consistent 120-degree conical coverage across the show floor, thanks to Radiation Boundary Integrator technology. These are supplemented by JBL Control 16 C/T in-ceiling speakers, which deliver crystal-clear sound from 62 Hz to 20 kHz with 110-degree coverage. JBL Control CRV architectural speakers feature a curved design that enabled TechDataPS Co., Ltd. to easily mount them in the corners of the space.

TechDataPS Co., Ltd. selected Crown CDi 4|600 amplifiers to power the loudspeakers, which feature proprietary DriveCore technology for high-performance amplification and unparalleled efficiency. dbx ZonePRO 1260m digital zone processors allowed the team to separate the system into multiple zones for independent control of each area of the store, including the vintage speaker wall. dbx ZC8 wall-mounted zone controllers give staff the ability to easily assign zones and control volume levels.

“For projects like VANS Brand Showcase Store Gangnam, elevating the audio-visual experiences of visitors can be game-changing,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “It will certainly create the right atmosphere, entertaining people and encouraging them to shop. We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS Co., Ltd. for being involved in every step of creating this one-of-a-kind store experience and ensuring the best products were used to achieve the desired results.”

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

David Glaubke

Director, Global Corporate Communications

HARMAN Professional Solutions, Luxury Audio Group, Embedded Audio

+1 (818) 895-3464 O

+1 (818) 470-7322 M

APAC

RV Ramachandran

Marketing Director – Asia Pacific HARMAN Professional Solutions

+65-6870-5000 Office

+65-9146-2464 Mobile

[email protected]

JBL Professional®, AKG Acoustics®, AMX®, BSS Audio®, Crown International®, dbx Professional®, DigiTech®, Lexicon Pro®, Martin® and Soundcraft®