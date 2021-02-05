Hiperwall 7.0 Unleashes Unparalleled dvLED Wall Performance, Integrates VMS Source Support and Adds Several UX Enhancements

Hiperwall’s hardware-agnostic, IP-based video wall software now offers seamless management of more sources with less hardware and streamlines video wall control through a simplified UI

IRVINE, California., Hiperwall, Inc., an industry leader in IP-based distributed visualization technology, today announced version 7.0 of its hardware-agnostic video wall software. Setting the bar for value and video wall capabilities to new heights, Hiperwall 7.0 unlocks a variety of highly-demanded features for designing and operating dvLED or video wall visual canvases of any size and layout.

Hiperwall 7.0 Supports More Sources While Reducing Hardware and License Costs

Now supporting 80 content sources per IP streams computer, a significant increase from 25 content sources supported per PC with version 6.0, Hiperwall now lets decision-makers see and analyze more data with less hardware. Additionally, version 7.0 cuts HiperSource license costs by seamlessly integrating with Video Management System (VMS) solutions, allowing security operations centers and network operations centers to rotate through their IP security camera feeds using VMS, instead of requiring licenses for inactive IP camera streams. Not only does Hiperwall 7.0 support more IP streams and VMS, it simplifies the management of these sources through a new source tab in the control panel. This source tab allows users to access and browse all available sources, control sources via a virtual KVM, create new RTSP streams, and open browser windows.

Unrivaled Visual Performance for dvLED Video Walls

To meet the demands of the growing dvLED video wall market, Hiperwall 7.0 introduces its industry-exclusive multi-controller dvLED synchronization solution called HiperView Quantum. This add-on solution provides state-of-the-art video synchronization across multiple LED controllers and eliminates latency, resulting in a superior visual experience of active content. This technology eliminates the common image tearing that occurs as active content across multiple LED controllers.

Failsafe Operation and Streamlined User Experience

With unrivaled functionality and flexibility, Hiperwall 7.0 features new content synchronization features designed to minimize disruptions resulting from hardware failures. Should a video wall display PC fail, the content it was displaying will automatically come back up as soon as the replacement hardware is installed. There is no need for additional configuration. Serving as the ultimate tool for communication, collaboration and decision making in command centers and control rooms, Hiperwall’s new Auto SmartSnap™ streamlines the layout design process, making it quick and easy to maximize available video wall canvas space. This feature allows content to be dragged, dropped and automatically sized to surrounding snap-to Wall Grids. Wall Grids are also no longer defined by display bezels, making this an immensely useful technology for dvLED installations.

The new software version brings enhanced value to customers in the control room environment, but also for any analytical task combining different data sources in real-time. An explosion of data caused by the Internet of Things and the further distribution of corporate IT assets have made video wall solutions vital to success. The need to visualize and manage data from multiple sources can happen anywhere and at any time, and decision-makers must have oversight of it all.

“As this past year has emphasized, through COVID and other historic events, immediate access to mission-critical data is invaluable to the decision-making process,” said Tom Scott, CEO at Hiperwall. “From command centers and control rooms, to board rooms and classrooms, Hiperwall’s AV over IP visualization technology continues to revolutionize how we view information. With the new features offered in version 7.0, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced control of their video walls, allowing for greater productivity and confidently-made decisions.”

About Hiperwall, Inc.

Hiperwall, Inc., a leading company in next-generation video wall systems and distributed visualization software technology, is transforming the industry by eliminating the need for specialized servers, matrix switches, tangled cables, and time-consuming training in favor of a solution that is easy to install, easy to use and easy on the budget. Hiperwall has eliminated these barriers by developing a software-based video wall system that is completely hardware agnostic, allowing users to deploy systems with nothing more than commonly available PCs, monitors, and network equipment. For more information, visit www.hiperwall.com.