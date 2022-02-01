Validere Introduces Mobile App and Smart Alerting Features to Streamline Data Collection and Emissions Quantification

New connected workflows will enable businesses to close the distance between the office and the field to drive material carbon reductions.

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—Validere, a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company, today announced the launch of its new mobile application and smart alerting features, which will connect field operators, executives, and their environmental teams responsible for responding to, quantifying, and reporting emissions events.

The new app enables clients to create custom forms to fit the specific needs of their business. Teams can collect and integrate field data to fulfill key organizational functions like regulatory and voluntary workflows. This includes field inspection data (e.g., maintenance and leak information) and other operational data (e.g., truck tickets, field tests, product quality tests, etc.).

With the app’s offline capabilities, users can submit data from the field using a phone or tablet, even when the device is disconnected from the internet. It will then automatically sync to the Validere platform once an internet connection is available. This enhanced connectivity removes the distance between the office and the field, simplifying workflows across the organization and giving managers and executives real-time data — backed by measurement science — to make accurate and timely emissions-related and operational decisions.

“Companies are missing the connectivity of field data, operating conditions, and emissions measurements to achieve their carbon reduction and sustainability goals,” says Kayla Ball, Chief Product Officer at Validere. “We leverage our platform and our expertise in measurement science to quantify the magnitude of emissions events and improve confidence in operational decisions to reduce the time it takes to address them.”

The new mobile app is set to launch on the Google Play Store for Android devices this month and on the Apple App Store for iOS devices in Q2 2023.

In addition to the app, the new smart alerting feature helps users address emissions events or events outside of normal conditions by integrating all the relevant information from their field, operational, and emissions data into one place. Users can easily configure alerts to correlate information from both emissions systems and operational data sources. This allows them to track and contextualize emissions events to quickly address issues and quantify the associated emissions. Learn more about all the new features.

“The release of these new features will help our customers focus on the true core issue: emissions quantification,” says Nouman Ahmad, Validere Co-Founder and CEO. “In order to make real progress with emissions reduction, core operational data must be linked together with an advanced ecosystem of technology to unlock true quantification.”

About Validere

Validere is a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company that helps energy organizations transform disconnected, incomplete data into clear and immediately actionable pathways to financial and environmental value. Over 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s technology and multidisciplinary experts to understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate an increasingly complex environment with clarity and ease. Validere is on a mission to better human prosperity by making the energy supply chain efficient and sustainable. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

