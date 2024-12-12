Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) and Truestone Trading LLC Unite to Harness DRC’s Mineral Wealth for Global Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) and Truestone Trading LLC proudly announce a groundbreaking partnership to develop and exploit three premier mining sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This strategic alliance positions both companies as leaders in the booming global market for critical minerals, including cobalt, lithium, copper, and coltan—essential resources powering renewable energy, electric vehicles, and advanced technologies.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

1. Formation of a Congolese Company: A joint venture will be established with 50/50 equity ownership to oversee mining operations and acquisitions.

2. Targeting High-Demand Resources: The partnership will focus on extracting minerals critical to electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy, and consumer electronics.

3. Defined Expertise:

Valiant Eagle Inc. will lead fundraising, public market access, and operational logistics.

Truestone Trading LLC will leverage its geological expertise and ensure efficient project development.

“This partnership marks an extraordinary milestone for Valiant Eagle Inc. as we expand into the resource-driven mining sector,” said Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. “By capitalizing on the mineral wealth of the DRC, we are positioned to create tremendous value for our stakeholders while meeting the global demand for essential resources.”

NI 43-101 Mining Report: Establishing Credibility and Value

The first step in this initiative is commissioning a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) compliant technical report. This internationally recognized certification will provide an independent evaluation of mineral resources, enabling precise valuation and increased investor confidence.

Key Benefits of the NI 43-101 Report:

Validation: Independent certification of mineral assets.

Independent certification of mineral assets. Investor Appeal: Transparent and detailed analysis for shareholders.

Transparent and detailed analysis for shareholders. Strategic Insight: Comprehensive geological and economic data for optimized operations.

“The NI 43-101 report is critical to showcasing the immense potential of these mining assets and strengthening our position in the market,” added Mitchell.

Monetizing Resources for Dual Revenue Streams

Valiant Eagle has developed an innovative approach to diversify its business model, leveraging revenues from mining operations to fuel growth in the entertainment sector. This strategy integrates the profitability of resource extraction with the high-growth potential of content development and streaming platforms.

Highlights of the Strategy:

Diversification: Mines serve as financial backing for creative projects, reducing risk and unlocking new revenue streams.

Mines serve as financial backing for creative projects, reducing risk and unlocking new revenue streams. Investment Attraction: Combines the security of tangible assets with the dynamic profitability of media ventures.

Combines the security of tangible assets with the dynamic profitability of media ventures. Synergistic Growth: Resource revenues will fund Hollywood productions, creating a dual profit engine for shareholders.

“This approach amplifies our revenue potential while positioning Valiant Eagle as a truly diversified global corporation,” stated Mitchell.

Global Importance of Critical Minerals

The DRC holds 70% of the world’s cobalt reserves and is a significant source of lithium and coltan, all critical for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and defense technologies. With the EV market projected to exceed $800 billion by 2030, this partnership secures Valiant Eagle’s foothold in one of the fastest-growing sectors.

Major companies relying on these resources include:

Tesla: Electric vehicle batteries.

Electric vehicle batteries. Apple: Consumer electronics.

Consumer electronics. Defense Contractors: Aerospace and defense applications.

Pioneering a New Business Model

Valiant Eagle’s innovative approach redefines industry norms by integrating mining with media production, creating unparalleled investment opportunities.

Key Differentiators:

Asset-Backed Financing: Mines provide a steady financial foundation for Hollywood ventures. Cross-Industry Integration: Mining revenues fuel high-profit entertainment projects. Investor Appeal: Attracts stakeholders from both mining and creative industries.

By owning high-value assets and aligning resource extraction with media production, Valiant Eagle has created a sustainable, scalable model for long-term growth.

About Valiant Eagle Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a multi-sector corporation leveraging innovation, asset-backed ventures, and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

About Truestone Trading LLC

Based in Dubai, Truestone Trading LLC specializes in global trade and resource development, offering expertise and operational excellence in high-value resource extraction projects.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-eagle-inc-otc-psru-and-truestone-trading-llc-unite-to-harness-drcs-mineral-wealth-for-global-growth-302329753.html

SOURCE Valiant Eagle, Inc.