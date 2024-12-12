CompTIA Tech+ certification validates foundational digital skills to launch rewarding careers in tech

New training program expands popular CompTIA IT Fundamentals certification

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today released a new vendor-neutral certification designed to empower individuals with the broad foundational digital skills they need to launch and build rewarding tech careers across multiple industries.

CompTIA Tech+, developed for individuals, academic institutions, training organizations, and businesses, provides a spectrum of tech knowledge and hands-on skills to empower students and build the confidence they need to succeed in technology-based roles. CompTIA Tech+ builds on and will eventually replace the popular CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) certification.

“Foundational technology skills and basic digital literacy are essential in today’s job market,” said Teresa Sears, senior vice president, product management, CompTIA. “CompTIA’s global reputation combined with the comprehensive training experience provided by a suite of online learning solutions makes CompTIA Tech+ a valuable credential for anyone who wants to demonstrate their computing skills and explore opportunities in technology.”

CompTIA Tech+ delivers that foundational knowledge, including key technology concepts and terminology, basic infrastructure, applications and software, software development, database essentials, and cybersecurity. Technology jobs in these areas and others, across all industries, are expected to grow at nearly double the national estimated growth rate in coming years and be among the fastest-growing occupations between 2023 to 2033.1

CompTIA Tech+ also explores emerging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) via introductions to the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), and augmented realty (AR) with an emphasis on the future landscape of technology and its societal implications as well as comprehensive coverage of AI concepts including chatbots, assistants, generative AI and AI-generated code and content.

As with all CompTIA certifications, CompTIA Tech+ is enhanced with a suite of online learning solutions. CertMaster is a next-generation learning platform that hosts CertMaster Learn Tech+, CertMaster Labs Tech+ and CertMaster Practice Tech+ learning solutions. It offers real-time analytics and works on PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks in any learning environment.

CertMaster Learn Tech+ delivers a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning experience that includes instructional content, videos, skills assessments and simulated labs. Instruction is centered around a learning progression model to help students learn concepts and actively build skills related to the course objectives. The course is broken into modules and lessons, and different activities throughout the course provide hands-on skills practice and personalized instruction.

CertMaster Labs Tech+ enables hands-on practice and skills development through a browser-based lab environment. Aligned with the CompTIA Tech+ exam objectives, CertMaster Labs allows students to apply new skills in real workplace scenarios in preparation for the certification exam.

CertMaster Practice Tech+ is an adaptive question-first assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they still need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention as they prepare for the Tech+ certification exam.

The CompTIA Tech+ Student Guide and CompTIA Tech+ Instructor Guide both also will be available as ebooks. The Student Guide includes videos demonstrating key activities and practice questions to check for understanding . The guides are clearly written, structured, and flexible so learners can study at any pace.

For complete information on CompTIA Tech+ and related learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/tech .

CompTIA is a leading resource for world-class education, training and certifications to equip current and aspiring IT workers with the experience and skills needed for employment and career advancement in technology occupations. More than 3.1 million CompTIA certifications are held by IT professionals around the world. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

1 “State of the Tech Workforce 2024,” CompTIA, March 2024.

