Valet Health, OnDoc.ai, and ViewMedica Launch CarePath PX to Unify Delivery of Automated, Provider-Branded Patient Education for Advanced Care

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Valet Health, OnDoc.ai, and ViewMedica today announced CarePath PX, a first-of-its-kind personalized patient engagement platform purpose-built for independent specialty practices, hospital outpatient departments, and ambulatory surgical centers. CarePath PX addresses one of the most persistent challenges in procedure-based care delivery: keeping patients informed, confident, and engaged from initial consultation through post-procedure recovery, without adding staff or administrative overhead.

Patients who understand their condition and treatment options are far more likely to pursue the care they need. Yet most practices still rely on generic portals, printed handouts, and one-size-fits-all videos that fail to connect a specific patient to a specific solution. The result is a missed opportunity to educate and truly engage patients on their journey to better health. The overarching goal is to positively impact patients such that they leave a consultation with the clarity and confidence to move forward with an advanced treatment that can improve their quality of life. Meaningful patient education requires a personalized approach: one that speaks to the individual’s diagnosis, addresses their concerns in a familiar voice, and guides them toward the most appropriate treatment pathway.

CarePath PX unifies patient education by integration of three enterprise-grade technologies into a single, automated patient journey: ViewMedica, OnDoc, and Valet Health. ViewMedica delivers peer-reviewed, high-definition anatomical animations that translate complex surgical procedures into clear, patient-friendly videos which are already trusted by thousands of medical practice and healthcare institutions nationwide. OnDoc.ai creates hyper-realistic AI avatars that replicate the provider’s voice and likeness, enabling personalized video communication at scale. Valet Health leverages its AutoPilot solution to orchestrate behavior-based text message and email outreach communications, aligned to each patient’s clinical pathway, to deliver educational content at the exact decision points which drive conversion and reduce cancellations.

“We are moving beyond generalized patient portals to a model where the provider’s digital presence is just as impactful as their physical presence,” said Matty Crescenzo, President of Valet Health. “When personalized, provider-branded content is delivered automatically through our AutoPilot system, practices see a direct correlation between engagement and incremental procedural growth with proof of ROI.”

CarePath PX operates within existing EHR and practice management workflows, requiring no new software infrastructure or additional staffing. “CarePath PX empowers independent providers to scale their expertise without scaling their staff,” added John Rioux, CEO of OnDoc.ai. “Every patient feels informed and connected to their provider at every stage of their care journey.”

For ASC administrators and hospital outpatient program leaders, the platform delivers a critical capability: closed-loop reporting that links patient engagement activity directly to procedural volume and revenue outcomes.

The platform is particularly well-suited for high-decision-burden specialties including Orthopedics, Interventional Pain Management, and Regenerative Medicine, where patient education directly influences advanced procedure conversion rates.

“Our goal at ViewMedica has always been to make complex medical information easy to understand through impactful visual representations,” said Don Wittekind, CEO of ViewMedica. “Partnering with Valet Health and OnDoc.ai allows our content to live within a dynamic, AI-driven environment that meets patients exactly where they are, on their mobile devices.”

CarePath PX is available immediately for independent specialty practices, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospital outpatient programs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit carepathpx.com to learn more.

CarePath PX is a fully integrated patient education initiative that combines the systematic patient engagement and measurement technologies of Valet Health, the AI-powered hyper-realistic provider avatars of OnDoc.ai, and the award-winning visual medical animation library of ViewMedica to deliver scalable, trusted, and highly personalized video education to patients.

Media Contact:

Becky Kolpack

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SOURCE Valet Health