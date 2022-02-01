Valer Engages Trevelino/Keller to Amplify New Brand and Growth Marketing Strategy

Outcome-driven agency will support healthcare technology provider in its mission to create simpler, faster, patient-centric healthcare delivery

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked growth PR and marketing firm, today announces its partnership with Valer, an industry leader in prior authorization automation and referral management. Trevelino/Keller will support Valer with a comprehensive growth marketing and brand reputation approach, including a recently unveiled rebrand, lead generation, creative development, PR and more.





Founded in 2012 by a surgeon who experienced the detrimental impacts of delays and denials in care due to prior authorizations, Valer’s mission is to eliminate the burdens of manual processes that directly impact patient care. Since the company’s inception, Valer’s technology has evolved to provide full visibility across these critical workflows with one platform for all care settings – effectively eliminating one of the most significant burdens inundating today’s healthcare system.

“The healthcare revenue cycle management market is massive, including multiple players with hands in the prior authorization process,” states Phil Dolan, Chief Growth Officer at Valer. “At Valer, we’ve differentiated ourselves as prior authorization submission experts, addressing one of the most complicated and expensive parts of revenue cycle management. We’re excited to work with Trevelino/Keller to help share that story and get our platform in front of the people who need it most.”

With software customized for each healthcare organization’s mix of insurance companies, workflow, and EHR, Valer enables users to automatically submit, verify, and manage prior authorizations and referrals for all payer plans from a single platform. Organizations that partner with Valer see improved staff productivity, financial performance, and patient satisfaction.

“Valer’s mission-driven approach to innovation and impact is one that strongly resonates with us,” notes Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “Our work with their team adds to our depth of experience in the healthcare IT space, and we’re eager to elevate their brand with a 360-degree strategy that not only boosts awareness but measurably impacts revenue.”

Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, digital expertise, media strategy, and creative services to its partnership with Valer.

About Valer

Founded in 2012, Valer® provides a premium solution for speeding and simplifying prior authorization and referral management for hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and other healthcare settings. With software customized for each client’s workflow and EHR, Valer enables users to automatically submit, verify, and manage prior authorizations and referrals for all payer plans from a single platform. Recognized as a 2024 AVIA Marketplace Top Prior Authorization Company, Valer improves staff productivity, financial performance, and patient satisfaction. Valer is Built Around You. For more information, visit valer.health.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2C and B2B companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

